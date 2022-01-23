ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

SNL makes dig at Prince Andrew during ‘Weekend Update’ segment

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3fDX_0dtNs0pl00

Saturday Night Live has aimed a dig at Prince Andrew , following the news that the Duke of York had deleted his Twitter account.

The royal is currently facing a civil lawsuit over an alleged sexual assault of a teenager (Andrew has denied all allegations).

He was recently stripped of all military titles shortly after a judge ruled that the trial would proceed.

SNL alluded to the allegations during the “ Weekend Update ” segment of last night’s (22 January) episode, with host Colin Jost making a joke surrounding Andrew’s deleted Twitter account.

He quipped: “This week, Britain’s most eligible bachelor, Prince Andrew, officially deleted his Twitter account... after he realised that was not the app with all the dancing teenagers.”

The app Jost is referring to is presumably Tik Tok, the video sharing platform popular among teenagers and members of Generation Z.

Elsewhere, the long-running US sketch show also featured a skit in which Pete Davison played Novak Djokovic, the World Tennis No 1 who was recently deported from Australia amid outrage over his anti-vax views .

SNL airs every Saturday evening on NBC in the US. In the UK, new episodes are available on NOW and Sky Comedy.

Comments / 1

Related
TODAY.com

What’s next for Prince Andrew and the royal family?

NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrew weighs in on Prince Andrew being stripped of royal and military titles, saying, "This is something that the British public wanted the royal family to do." McAndrews points to the latest poll results from a couple of weeks ago that show Queen Elizabeth has a positivity rate above 60, while Prince Andrew has a negativity rate at -50. Now that his titles have been removed, "he will become even less popular," McAndrew predicts, while "the very, very courageous step she's taken will make her even more popular."Jan. 14, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Pete Fully Broke During This SNL Skit Making Fun Of His Personal Life

It sounds antithetical, but some of the funniest Saturday Night Live moments are when the show goes off the rails and the actors can’t help but break character. It’s what made the iconic Disney World “Debbie Downer” sketch one of the show’s most memorably hilarious moments, and Billie Eilish proved breaking is still comedy gold when she lost it during a sketch in December. Even more recently, Pete Davidson could barely get through his SNL “Weekend Update” ferry sketch in the Jan. 22 episode because of his hilarious giggle fit.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Colin Jost
TODAY.com

Royal commentator speculates on Prince Andrew remarrying Sarah Ferguson

As Prince Andrew has dealt with the mounting legal pressure against him, his ex-wife Fergie has stood by his side. Although the couple divorced in 1996, NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrews says the pair, who still live in the same house, remain close and could even end up back together. “I wonder, since he’s lost everyone else, if at the end of all this he ends up remarrying Fergie,” she says.Jan. 27, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

The Royals Are "Deeply Shocked" Over Prince Andrew Demanding a Trial

Prince Andrew reportedly wants a trial by jury in his sexual assault case, and senior royals are not on board. Per a legal filing reported on by CNN, Andrew has "formally denied allegations that he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre" and has "demanded" a jury trial. Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Prince Charles and Prince William are said to be "leading efforts" to convince Andrew to settle in order to avoid humiliation—especially after his disastrous interview on Newsnight in 2019.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
HuffingtonPost

Meat Loaf Once Threatened To Push 'Jealous' Prince Andrew Into A Moat

Meat Loaf once had a showdown with Prince Andrew that saw the singer threatening to push the royal into a moat. The legendary singer, who died Thursday at the age of 74, claimed he told the Duke of York “I don’t give a shit who you are” after Andrew allegedly tried to push him into the water while they filmed the “It’s A Royal Knockout” TV show together in 1987.
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Prince Andrew "ordered Royal officers to retrieve his stray golf balls"

Prince Andrew is said to have ordered royal protection officers to pick up his golf balls while he fired shots in the Buckingham Palace garden, according to a report in The Sun. A royal insider claimed members of the elite Royal police squad were ordered to run around after Prince...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#British Royal Family#Uk#Generation Z#Nbc#Sky Comedy
BBC

Prince Andrew: Ruthless royals move to limit the damage

This was a ruthless piece of palace politics, distancing the Royal Family from one of its own. There was no waiting to see if Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, could clear his name in court. He's already lost the use of his HRH, and his military links have been severed.
U.K.
Distractify

A Little Nickname Confusion Has Led Some to Believe Fergie Married Prince Andrew

As the past few years have made clear, Prince Andrew has a pretty rocky personal history. That rocky history includes a close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein which has led him to step away from the public eye almost completely, but it also includes a marriage that ended in divorce. Now, some think that Prince Andrew was married to former Black Eyed Peas member Fergie, but was he actually?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Prince William stayed silent after being asked about Prince Andrew

A video has emerged of Prince William's uncomfortable reaction to being questioned by a reporter about his uncle Prince Andrew, who was recently stripped of his military titles and His Royal Highness status amidst his ongoing sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre – although he denies any wrongdoing. In...
CELEBRITIES
Q 105.7

Watch the Queen’s Guard Pay Tribute to Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf was the subject of a royal tribute this past weekend when musicians of the Queen’s Guard performed a brass version of his classic song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)” on the grounds of Buckingham Palace in London. The singer...
MUSIC
Vanity Fair

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Have Settled the Debt on Their Swiss Ski Chalet

This week, a U.S. district court judge ruled that the civil suit against Prince Andrew could go forward, and Buckingham Palace announced that the beleaguered duke’s military titles and royal patronages had been returned to the queen and that he would be “defending this case as a private citizen.” Though his woes are still deepening, one long-running legal fight came to a conclusion in late 2021 when Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, settled a debt of 6.6 million British pounds on a ski chalet they owned together, according to the Daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kristen Stewart has chosen wedding outfit

Kristen Stewart has chosen her wedding outfit. The 31-year-old actress got engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer in November after two years together and although she is unsure how many "traditions" they will follow on their big day, she's already chosen her clothes but wants to keep the details a surprise.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry's Wife Made A Mistake Kate Middleton Has Never Committed? Sussex Couple's Criticisms To Royal Family Could Further Divide The Palace

Unlike Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle reportedly failed to adapt to the monarchy because of this. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been compared to each other. From their fashion and jewelry choices, parenting style, and the way they carry themselves in public, royal followers could not help but notice the differences between Prince Harry and Prince William’s wives.
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

The princess who will be Norway's second ever queen turns 18 today

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. 2022 is a golden year when it comes to royals celebrating landmark birthdays. The Duchess of Cambridge turned 40 earlier this month, while Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Queen Letizia of Spain will both celebrate their 50th birthdays later in the year. In Norway, their princess has officially come of age, as Princess Ingrid Alexandra turned 18 on 21 January.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

462K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy