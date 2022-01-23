ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Blazer Mid ‘Hemp’ Features Recycled Materials

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike Sportswear has a new Blazer Mid ‘Hemp’ launching later this year which comes constructed with recycled materials. Going over this Nike Blazer Mid, it features a knitted upper while White runs throughout. Next,...

www.sneakerfiles.com

