Nike Blazer Mid ‘Hemp’ Features Recycled Materials

With the recent announcement of the ‘Independence Day’ returning, Nike will also launch an ‘Ale Brown’ iteration of the Air Force 1 Mid Jewel. This Nike Air Force 1 Mid features a White, Total Orange, Ale Brown, and Beach color combination. Highlighted with White leather on the base while Metallic Ale Brown adorns the ankle strap and wraps the toe and heel. Next, Total Orange fills in the jewel Swoosh on the panel and branding on the tongue, strap, heel, and insoles. On the inside of the tongue, we have two cartoon-like Swooshes with the quote ‘Inside out or outside in, as long as you’re right within’ below it. Lastly, a Sail midsole and rubber outsole complete the look.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO