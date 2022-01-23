This Porsche 911 Turbo S Has Traveled Distances And It's Now For Sale

The ongoing COVID pandemic and global supply chain backlogs have caused a slowdown in the supply of new vehicles, which, in turn, is biting consumers in the butt. New car buyers are accepting the fact that purchasing a car at, or close to, MSRP is a far-fetched dream, and while consumers are suffering, dealers are still laughing all the way to the bank, especially luxury brands like Porsche which broke its US sales record last year. To illustrate just how crazy things have become, a US Porsche dealership has listed a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S for an astonishing $464,170. Porsche currently lists the 2021 Turbo S for $207,000, which begs the question: how did its price get inflated by over $250K?

BUYING CARS ・ 1 HOUR AGO