This Porsche 911 Turbo S Has Traveled Distances And It's Now For Sale

By Jacob Oliva
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 5 days ago
There are two ways to show love to your car. You can either barely drive your prized possession and make it a garage queen, or you can keep driving it for miles and create memories with it. This 2016 Porsche 911 from Europe is the latter. So much so...

Motor1.com

Lamborghini Monterossa Speedster Is The Perfect Supercar

The team at DRVN Concepts has created the greatest Lamborghini Gallardo on earth. Welcome to the Monterossa, an open-top Lamborghini Gallardo that sacrifices body panels in the name of experience. This limited-production supercar attacks your senses, offering the most potent dose of Italian supercar goodness available today. If you want one you better contact DRVN Concepts today to reserve one of the 15 available build slots.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Taycan Turbo S Is The Perfect Safety Car

Porsche has announced that the Taycan Turbo S will be the next official safety car for the 2022 season of Formula E. The electric super sedan will lead the charge at the innovative racing series which will kick off in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on January 28. The example will boast unique paintwork that flies the colors of all eleven teams competing for this year as well as the official colors of the FIA and Formula E.
CARS
Top Speed

Drag Race: McLaren 765LT Vs Porsche 991 Turbo S

Drag racing never gets old and Carwow has given us another epic YouTube video, between two very quick cars. This time, it’s the McLaren 765LT and Porsche 911 (992) Turbo S that are squaring off against one another. It’s mid-engine versus rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive versus all-wheel-drive, and a flat-plane V-8 versus a flat-six. Find out who wins, below.
CARS
Road & Track

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Wants You to Have Everything

Paul Frère's 1973 book The Racing Porsches, like all books from the Belgian Le Mans winner and longtime Road & Track contributor, is a fascinating read. It provides a very technical look at Porsche's first prototype racing era from the 1964 904 through the 917/10 Can-Am of 1972, and is a fascinating look into the young company. At the time, Porsche was hell bent on saving weight, building cars with exotic and often dangerous new materials, and generally trying to shave grams anywhere possible, a famous if performative example being the 917’s drilled ignition key.
CARS
MotorAuthority

"Bad Boys" Porsche 911 Turbo sells for more than $1.4M

A Porsche 911 Turbo that starred in the 1995 hit movie "Bad Boys" went under the hammer over the weekend at Mecum's auction in Kissimmee, Florida, and ended up selling for a substantial $1.43 million. including the buyer's commission. The car is a 964-generation 911 Turbo 3.6, which was only...
KISSIMMEE, FL
CAR AND DRIVER

Porsche Adds Taycan Sport Turismo Models, Including 750-HP Turbo S

Porsche unveiled the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo back in November and has now added base, 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S models for the low-slung wagon. A spokesperson for Porsche confirmed to Car and Driver that the U.S. market will only receive the Sport Turismo in GTS guise. Porsche says the...
CARS
Tire Review

Pirelli Develops Tires for Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

New Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires have been specifically developed for the latest Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT as original equipment, the company said. The summer tires have been designed both for track and road driving, using a compound directly derived from Pirelli’s experience in motorsport, following the Italian tiremaker’s “perfect fit” strategy, Pirelli said.
CARS
Road & Track

Porsche Now Has an Auction Site

The huge success of Bring a Trailer—which, disclosure, is owned by Road & Track's parent company, Hearst Autos—has led to a number of new enthusiast-car auction sites created in the last few years. There's Cars and Bids, P-Car Market, Collecting Cars, and many others. Even longtime classic car journal and classified repository Hemmings launched an auction platform. Now, Porsche is in the game.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Porsche's Electric Taycan Overtakes Iconic 911 In Sales Race

Porsche's 911 is its lodestar, the icon that represents the brand in the popular imagination. Everyone knows the defiantly eccentric sports car still plants its engine in its tail, still hunches forward with a frog-like intensity, still has big round headlights and slim horizontal taillights, as has been the formula (mostly) since the early 1960s.
CARS
Shropshire Star

Porsche’s new infotainment system now features full Spotify integration

Sixth-generation software brings a range of updates. Porsche is rolling out a new sixth-generation infotainment system to many of its core models as its cars become more connected. The system, known as Porsche Communication Management (PCM) has been enhanced, with one of the main changes being the addition of full...
TECHNOLOGY
Autosport Online

Porsche and Audi to employ twin-turbo V8 for their LMDh cars

Porsche has revealed that it is running what it described as "a large-capacity twin-turbo V8 unit" in its hybrid LMDh, which undertook its first shakedown tests earlier this month. The engine will be common to Volkswagen sister marque Audi's LMDh, which is being developed in parallel with the Porsche around...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Crazy Dealer Wants $500,000 For 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S

The ongoing COVID pandemic and global supply chain backlogs have caused a slowdown in the supply of new vehicles, which, in turn, is biting consumers in the butt. New car buyers are accepting the fact that purchasing a car at, or close to, MSRP is a far-fetched dream, and while consumers are suffering, dealers are still laughing all the way to the bank, especially luxury brands like Porsche which broke its US sales record last year. To illustrate just how crazy things have become, a US Porsche dealership has listed a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S for an astonishing $464,170. Porsche currently lists the 2021 Turbo S for $207,000, which begs the question: how did its price get inflated by over $250K?
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Is Unrecognizable After Burning To A Crisp

Car fires can be scary for both occupants and bystanders, but this particular blaze must have been seriously intense. The skeletal remains of what you see above are that of a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, but without that information, even the best supercar spotter would struggle to identify this poor vehicle.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ex-Michael Schumacher Mercedes C63 Wagon Is Up For Sale

When Michael Schumacher joined the Mercedes GP Petronas Formula 1 Team in early 2010, he received a wonderful Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG wagon as a company car. He drove it until late July that same year and the car was then sold to its second owner, a Swiss gentleman who kept it until 2015. After changing its ownership two more times, it is going to be sold by renowned auction house Bonhams on February 3.
CARS
Motor1.com

Lamborghini Preparing ‘Something Special’ In Supercar Segment

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann hints in an interview with Autocar that a production version of the Huracán Sterrato concept is one of the four products that the company plans to launch this year. Spy shots recently showed the vehicle's development. "It's a bit early to talk about it, but...
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW 2er Gets New Engines In Europe, 4er With New AWD Variant

Nearly every year BMW is launching a series of updates for its model range or at least for a large portion of it. It’s that time of the year again and the Bavarian automaker has publicized the new engines and features it will begin offering its customers of certain models. It’s important to note, however, that the following information concerns the European market exclusively.
CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche LMDh Prototype Tested On Weissach Track With Twin-Turbo V8

Porsche must believe there's no replacement for displacement as the motorsport division's LMDh prototype is going to rock a large V8 with a pair of turbochargers. Toyota and Peugeot have decided to stick with smaller V6s for their Le Mans Daytona hybrid race cars. That doesn't mean the folks from Zuffenhausen will have a more powerful machine since LMDh regulations state total output must not exceed 500 kilowatts (670.5 horsepower).
CARS
Motor1.com

All The Money: This High-Mileage 2018 Tesla Model S Sold For Over $50,000

This 2018 Tesla Model S 100D had already burned through 103,999 miles of Georgia backroads before finding itself in the frozen tarmac of a CarMax auction lot. This Uber level of daily driving was just barely past the 100,000-mile limit for selling this unit on CarMax’s front line. With absolutely no accidents in the Carfax history and only one owner, it would have probably sold for a stiff price premium to a Tesla enthusiast. But there was a problem.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Best Spy Shots For The Week Of January 24

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week. 1. 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron...
CARS
