With their latest Blazer Mid ’77, Nike is revealing their crafty side, as they use hemp to weave the entirety of the shoe’s construction. While the upper is woven at near every point, the sole is not. Instead, it’s ostensibly made from sustainable materials, which is indicated by the black specks randomly strewn about the surface. Above, the panels are threaded in different colors: the Swoosh opts for a bright blue, the heel tab a reddish orange, and the forward reinforcement a pastel yellow. As for the fixtures adjacent — such as the eye stays, base, toe cap, and the like — each is finished in a neutral white much like the lining, tongue, and laces.

APPAREL ・ 4 DAYS AGO