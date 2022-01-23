Spectacular Diagnostics' latest album is short but incredible

Experimental, prolific, and distinguished, the American composer and revered professor at the University of Chicago Augusta Read Thomas also deserves note as the longest-serving Mead Composer-in-Residence with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (for conductors Daniel Barenboim and Pierre Boulez between 1997 and 2006). Those lucky enough to go to the BSO this week will have experienced the American premiere of her 13-minute gem Dance Foldings, based on her interpretations of cell biology and sound. The audience much enjoyed the composer’s brief on-stage comments. BBC Radio 3 commissioned the work to “reflect the arts and sciences as they are now” and to commemorate the sesquicentennial of the Royal Albert Hall in London; Dance Folding premiered there this past August. The composer notes that the manner in which scientists, physician-scientists and engineers think in their labs and clinics engenders exploration in sound—resonance, balance and kinetics inform her concept.
