Spectacular Diagnostics' latest album is short but incredible

Lane 8 returns to the spotlight and delivers his most dancefloor-centric album to date, Reviver, that packs a punch with its 13 tracks. Lane 8 has solidified his place amongst some of the most remarkable producers in the dance music scene who has built up an incredible discography over the years. From 2015’s Rise featuring iconic tracks such as “Diamonds” and “Hot As You Want” to his career-defining albums Little By Little and Brightest Lights, he’s continued to sweep listeners off their feet. Yet, it’s not only his work in the studio that has elevated him to a league of his own. His record label, This Never Happened, has gone above and beyond to reinforce the idea that being present and living in the moments are what truly matters most.

