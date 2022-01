Mastercard is not ready for the future of digital payments. Mastercard (MA) is one of the most successful payment processing industries. The company has an established duopoly with Visa (V) that has been very profitable. Many disruptions in the payment industry will uproot legacy providers. I believe Mastercard has not made the necessary foray into Defi technology. This will allow young Defi companies to outcompete legacy payment providers and build a new payment ecosystem built on the blockchain. The new global ecosystem will not run off of credit cards. Companies worldwide, not only in the US, are increasing their adoption of digital payments. Mastercard has some hurdles to overcome, and it may be too much given the disruption and adoption of blockchain technology for everyday items and needs. The overall picture doesn't look exceptionally bright for legacy payments, fundamentally or macro-economically.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 DAYS AGO