US detains smuggling ship, UK seizes drugs in Mideast waters

By ISABEL DEBRE
bigrapidsnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy announced Sunday it seized a boat in the Gulf of Oman carrying fertilizer used to make explosives that was caught last year smuggling weapons to Yemen. The British royal navy said it confiscated 1,041 kilograms (2,295 pounds) of illegal drugs in the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Illegal Drugs#Gulf Of Oman#Houthis#Ap#British#American#The U S Navy#5th Fleet#U N#Yemeni#Iranian#Saudi
