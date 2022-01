As great as Joe Burrow has played and as dangerous as Ja'Marr Chase has been and as big as Joe Mixon looms, this Bengals postseason has belonged to the defense. And as monstrous as nose tackle D.J. Reader set the tone against the Titans in last Saturday's AFC Divisional with 44 big-man-big-game-big-check snaps, their run has also been personified by defensive back Tre Flowers' waiver claim 26 snaps. He had five on defense and 21 on special teams, where he made a huge tackle on a Titans' punt return at the Tennessee 16 as the clock ticked under three minutes in, of course, a game tied at 16.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO