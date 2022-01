Newest Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane says he's looking forward to playing with the two best players in the world and adding to the team "in a positive way." Dogged by controversy for much of his career, Kane met with the media on Friday alongside general manager Ken Holland and head coach Dave Tippett, and faced multiple questions about his off-ice behaviour. He downplayed the controversy around the incidents of his past that drew social-media ire from Oilers fans after they learned of the official signing on Thursday, calling accounts of some of the stories "inaccurate" and "completely untrue," although he didn't specify.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO