After struggling to find a consistent returner in the 2021 season, the Dolphins have signed a potential return specialist for 2022. The team on Thursday announced the signing of wide receiver DeVonte Dedmon to a reserve/futures contract. Dedmon, 26, has played his last two seasons for the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League, catching 15 passes for 161 yards. He was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2021 after scoring on three return touchdowns — two punt returns and a kickoff return.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO