How Current COVID-19 Cases in Alabama Compare to the Nation

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States.

Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 67,437,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States -- or 20,612 for every 100,000 people.

In Alabama, the infection rate is far higher than the national average. Since the first known case of COVID-19 was reported in Alabama on Mar. 13, 2020, there have been 1,088,373 total infections in the state -- or 22,267 for every 100,000 people. Of all 50 states and Washington D.C., Alabama ranks No. 17 by cumulative COVID-19 cases, adjusted for population.

Just as COVID-19 infections are more concentrated in Alabama, so too are deaths. So far, there have been 16,756 COVID-19 related deaths in Alabama, or 343 for every 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death rate stands at 260 per 100,000 Americans.

Alabama implemented strict measures early in the pandemic to help slow the virus’s spread. On April 4, 2020, Alabama implemented a temporary statewide stay-at-home order to limit person-to-person contact.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 21, 2022.

