Ohio State

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Ohio Compare to the Nation

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dtNkks800 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States.

Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 67,437,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States -- or 20,612 for every 100,000 people.

In Ohio, the infection rate is slightly higher than the national average. Since the first known case of COVID-19 was reported in Ohio on Mar. 9, 2020, there have been 2,418,792 total infections in the state -- or 20,692 for every 100,000 people. Of all 50 states and Washington D.C., Ohio ranks No. 28 by cumulative COVID-19 cases, adjusted for population.

Just as COVID-19 infections are more concentrated in Ohio, so too are deaths. So far, there have been 31,245 COVID-19 related deaths in Ohio, or 267 for every 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death rate stands at 260 per 100,000 Americans.

Ohio implemented strict measures early in the pandemic to help slow the virus’s spread. On Mar. 23, 2020, Ohio implemented a temporary statewide stay-at-home order to limit person-to-person contact.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 21, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State COVID cases per 100,000 people Total COVID cases COVID deaths per 100,000 people Total COVID deaths
1 Rhode Island 30,014 317,344 303 3,200
2 North Dakota 26,210 199,213 269 2,047
3 Utah 24,998 790,216 126 3,979
4 Tennessee 24,755 1,675,931 321 21,727
5 Florida 24,399 5,196,718 298 63,458
6 South Carolina 24,114 1,225,988 295 15,016
7 Wisconsin 24,087 1,400,338 202 11,755
8 Delaware 23,871 230,876 251 2,424
9 New York 23,389 4,570,794 317 62,039
10 Alaska 23,369 172,329 130 955
11 South Dakota 23,282 205,402 290 2,560
12 Arizona 22,947 1,645,694 354 25,395
13 Arkansas 22,828 687,989 314 9,452
14 Kentucky 22,708 1,014,703 282 12,614
15 New Jersey 22,615 2,014,702 339 30,170
16 Wyoming 22,597 130,553 277 1,601
17 Alabama 22,267 1,088,373 343 16,756
18 Indiana 22,031 1,474,289 305 20,385
19 Louisiana 22,012 1,025,748 326 15,195
20 Mississippi 22,002 657,084 356 10,642
21 West Virginia 21,748 392,737 308 5,561
22 Oklahoma 21,633 852,997 298 11,740
23 Massachusetts 21,548 1,487,277 304 20,999
24 Kansas 21,339 621,273 246 7,162
25 Iowa 21,067 664,910 264 8,317
26 Illinois 21,058 2,682,983 258 32,851
27 Nebraska 20,862 402,489 184 3,548
28 Ohio 20,692 2,418,792 267 31,245
29 Michigan 20,643 2,063,409 309 30,869
30 Georgia 20,538 2,160,539 304 32,030
31 North Carolina 20,517 2,130,403 193 20,000
32 Minnesota 20,475 1,148,888 199 11,140
33 Montana 20,332 215,988 278 2,957
34 Colorado 20,134 1,146,740 187 10,662
35 New Mexico 20,053 420,192 295 6,177
36 Missouri 19,681 1,205,772 271 16,617
37 Texas 19,666 5,644,397 265 76,123
38 Nevada 19,658 596,497 285 8,654
39 Idaho 19,633 344,412 244 4,282
40 Pennsylvania 19,426 2,487,925 302 38,655
41 New Hampshire 18,473 250,581 154 2,085
42 Connecticut 18,409 657,680 268 9,564
43 Washington D.C. 18,365 125,707 184 1,260
44 California 18,165 7,185,586 195 77,306
45 Virginia 16,670 1,419,897 186 15,837
46 Maryland 15,117 913,464 213 12,866
47 Washington 14,672 1,105,622 136 10,230
48 Vermont 13,590 85,117 76 474
49 Oregon 12,919 541,415 141 5,892
50 Hawaii 12,421 176,439 78 1,115
51 Maine 12,174 162,941 126 1,688

This is the City in Ohio With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio reports huge spike in COVID-19 cases: Here’s why

(In the video player above: Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff discusses omicron in Ohio. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon with a large surge in cases. In the last 24 hours, 41,455 COVID cases, 472 hospitalizations, 36 intensive care unit […]
mahoningmatters.com

Ohio reports 41,455 new COVID-19 cases, including backlog

The Ohio Department of Health on Friday reported 41,455 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which would be far and away an all-time record for new cases in a single day — but the report includes backlogged cases as well, according to the department. “Due to the...
mahoningmatters.com

Ohio reports 21,664 new COVID-19 cases; 617 Valley cases

The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 21,664 new COVID-19 cases in the prior 24 hours. That includes 617 new cases in the Mahoning Valley: 250 new cases in Mahoning County (for a total of 50,412), 198 in Trumbull (39,108) and 169 in Columbiana (22,539), according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
wvxu.org

Ohio hospitals are at a critical point due to surging COVID-19 cases

We are at the worst point for COVID-19 cases than at any point throughout the pandemic. There are 6,153 people hospitalized in Ohio and 1,203 of them are in the ICU. Hospitals are severely strained, and Governor Mike DeWine mobilized the Ohio National Guard to help relieve the staffing shortages.
myfox28columbus.com

Over 19,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio recorded over 3,000,000 million additional COVID-19 doses administered in the state as health officials say community spread is rampant. The Ohio Department of Health reported 19,262 new COVID-19 cases and 416 additional hospitalizations. The 21-day case average is 17,603. There have been 2,266,236 cases,...
myfox28columbus.com

Under 20,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio reported under 20,000 COVID-19 cases Monday after reporting high numbers due to a backlog of pending test results. The Ohio Department of Health reported 19,538 and 165 additional hospitalizations. The state reported over 40,000 cases on Friday, over 50,000 new cases on Saturday, and...
#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic sent the U.S. unemployment rate up to a post Great Depression high of 14.7% in April 2020. Though the jobless rate has since fallen back below 4%, the U.S. job market today is far different from pre-pandemic norms. One difference is that Americans are now quitting their jobs at a historic pace. […]
WKRC

Backlog in cases inflates Ohio's COVID-19 case numbers for Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 41,455 COVID-19 cases Friday but some of those cases are due to a backlog in processing positive test results. The numbers are expected to be higher for the next few days. There were 487 deaths reported since Tuesday. ODH reported...
Galion Inquirer

Avita expands COVID-19 testing with help from Ohio National Guard

GALION — Avita Health System has announced that it is expanding PCR COVID-19 rapid testing at Ontario and Galion hospitals with the help of the Ohio National Guard. The expanded days and hours will start on Friday, Jan. 14 and extend through Jan. 28. Ontario Hospital will provide testing appointments Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Galion Hospital will offer testing appointments Monday though Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Andover Townsman

DHHR reports there are currently 19,277 active Covid-19 cases statewide

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 25, 2022, there are currently 19,277 active Covid-19 cases statewide. There have been five deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,650 deaths attributed to Covid-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old male from Nicholas County, a 54-year old male from Preston County, an 80-year old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year old female from Barbour County, and an 86-year old female from Preston County.
Vindy.com

COVID-19 cases drop sharply in Ohio

After 11 straight weeks of increases in COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, the state finally had a decline — and it was significant. “There is light at the end of the tunnel for us in Ohio,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, said Thursday. “We are continuing to see many signs of improvement in some of Ohio’s first and hardest hit areas during the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases.”
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio leads nation in COVID-19 deaths over last week

Ohio led the nation in COVID-19 deaths over the last seven days. The finding, per a New York Times tracker of federal data, belies the good news that infections and hospitalizations caused by the new coronavirus have trended downward over the course of the first month of 2022 in Ohio and around the U.S.
Intelligencer

COVID-19 Cases Continue To Swell in Ohio County

WHEELING –The upward trend in new COVID-19 cases continued over the past week in Ohio County, with the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reporting Sunday 861 new cases since Jan. 9. On a more positive note, the health department reported no new COVID-related deaths over the past week. The past...
