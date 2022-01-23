ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Problematic pollution in the Pacific

By DEVIN WEEKS
Coeur d'Alene Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA massive cluster of trash swirls in the north Pacific Ocean. It’s known as the Great Garbage Patch, a vortex of marine debris composed of cheap fishing nets and mostly plastic pollution that degrades into smaller and smaller pieces. The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is bounded by the...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Plastics Pact Slams ‘Problematic’ Packaging

“Recycling will only work if we stop pumping contaminants and un-recyclable materials into the system,” said Dr. Anja Malawi Brandon. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
portcitydaily.com

Pages Creek abundant with pollutants

NEW HANOVER COUNTY — Elevated levels of pollutants in Pages Creek watershed are leading to contaminated water, increased flooding and economic hardship for local shellfish industries, according to recent water quality reports. In violation of the U.S. Environmental Policy Agency’s Clean Water Act, Pages Creek contains high levels of...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Newswise

Taking on Plastics Pollution

Newswise — Despite the society-changing improvements that plastic materials have brought to humanity, there’s no question that they also present us with new challenges regarding what to do with the large amounts of plastic waste we generate, from the oil-based chemicals used to create products to the microplastics found everywhere after plastics breakdown in the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Salt pollution is on the rise

UPPER MICHIGAN & WISCONSIN, Mich. (WLUC) - You may want to re-think how much salt you are using this winter. It can pollute the ecosystem and our drinking water. Salt, you use it to clear roads, sidewalks, and stairs during the winter. A coalition called “Wisconsin Salt Wise” says rising salt pollution is a growing problem.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Cosmos

Air pollution interferes with pollination

Pollinators like bees and butterflies are responsible for one in every three bites we eat. These insects already face alarming declines due to habitat loss, pesticides and disease, but now, UK researchers have found that air pollution may be reducing their pollinating ability even further. Their study, published in Environmental...
WILDLIFE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Volcanic blasts and tsunami history

On Jan. 15, one of the world’s largest volcanic eruptions was seen by satellite in the South Pacific near an island called Tonga. An underwater volcano called Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai exploded — the biggest since Mount Pinatubo erupted in June of 1991. The volcanic eruption triggered a large sonic...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish in the world

Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at […]
ANIMALS
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Oceans#Plastic Pollution#Pbs#Pangea Exploration
The Independent

Report: Ghostly monkey among 224 new Mekong region species

A monkey with ghostly white circles around its eyes is among 224 new species listed in the World Wildlife Fund’s latest update on the greater Mekong region. The conservation group’s report, released Wednesday, highlights the need to protect the rich biodiversity and habitats in the region, which includes Vietnam, Cambodia Laos Thailand and Myanmar The species listed were found in 2020 but last year’s report was delayed. The monkey, a new species of Popa langur found on the extinct Mt. Popa volcano in Myanmar, was the only new mammal. There are also dozens of newly identified...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

US Coast Guard Intercepts 191 Hatians Aboard Overloaded Sail Freighter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard intercepted 191 Haitians aboard an overloaded sail freighter about 40 miles southwest of Great Inagua, Bahamas. The green and blue sail freighter was detected during a routine patrol Tuesday at approximately 1 a.m. The Coast Guard crew provided life jackets and brought the Haitians aboard their cutters. “The Coast Guard maintains a persistent presence patrolling the waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, to help prevent loss of life on the high seas,” said Lt. David Steele, Coast Guard liaison officer, U.S. Embassy Haiti. “These grossly overloaded vessels operate without proper safety equipment and are not built for these hazardous voyages.” As is the case, those interdicted at sea can expect to be repatriated.
MIAMI, FL
Wyoming News

Food waste

- Total waste generated 2018: 63.1 million tons (+417.5% change since 1960) - Total sent to landfill: 35.3 million tons (55.9% of total waste generated, +189.2% change since 1960) - Total recycled: 2.6 million tons (4.1% of total waste generated, increase from 0 tons in 1960) - Total combusted: 7.6 million tons (12.0% of total...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Capsized boat found near Florida; 39 people missing

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching on Tuesday for 39 people missing for several days after a boat believed to be piloted by human smugglers capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to the boat 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce, the maritime security agency reported on Twitter The man said he was with a group that left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night. He said the boat capsized in severe weather and that no one...
ACCIDENTS
Psychiatric Times

Sunset on the Pacific

The poetic and artistic reflections from 2 psychiatrists serve as a good reminder to us all. My friend and fellow psychiatrist Ilse Wiechers, MD, MPP, MHS, took this picture, "Sunset on the Pacific." It serves as a good reminder for us to find that inner light that shines throughout the trials and tribulations of life.
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Dozens of people missing after boat capsizes off Florida: US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard has launched a search for 39 people reported missing when a boat capsized off the coast of Florida in a "suspected human smuggling venture." The Coast Guard in Miami said Tuesday it received a report "from a good Samaritan" who rescued a man "clinging to a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles east of Fort Pierce Inlet." The survivor said the boat left Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night, and had encountered rough weather before it capsized. "According to the survivor, no one was wearing a life jacket," the statement said.
MIAMI, FL
Coeur d'Alene Press

Boatloads of boats

COEUR d’ALENE — Loads of boats are on display at the Hagadone Marine Center during the third annual Coeur d’Alene Boat Expo put on by the Hagadone Marine Group. “We’ve been boating for years, so this is what you do when you can’t get on the water,” said Aubrey Stovern of Kellogg. “When you can’t go boating then you just look at boats.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy