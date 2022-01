Hello tech enthusiasts of the XDA Developers forums,. I have yet to find a custom ROM for the Galaxy A32 5G. I have found unofficial TWRP though. Do you think either someone can link me unofficial Lineage OS for my device or can someone make a project to maintain my device? I think low-end devices should be supported too instead of all the expensive ones. By the way, I don't know how to code and that's why I'm asking around. Is there anyone who's willing to make unofficial Lineage OS for me? I would really like to experiment with it.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO