Politt hails 'strong, well-prepared' new-look Bora-Hansgrohe Classics team

By Daniel Ostanek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nils Politt has hailed the new additions to Bora-Hansgrohe for 2022, saying that the squad is "well-prepared" for the Classics despite the loss of Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss over the winter. Politt, who finished second in Paris-Roubaix in 2019, also taking fifth in the Tour of Flanders the...

