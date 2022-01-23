PETS OF THE WEEK

Whether you love it or hate it, Valentine’s Day is around the corner (Monday, February 14). If this isn’t a favorite holiday of yours, here’s the year to change all that. This week’s column is all about celebrating love, whether you’re single or divorced (love yourself!), dating, or married. It’s 2022, and, ever since the quarantine, there are no “rules” anymore about celebrating a holiday on its actual day—or how to celebrate it. “Choose your own adventure” any day during the weeks surrounding February 14, making selections from this “menu” based on your personal schedule and operating hours for each place. You may wish to modify these suggestions depending on whether you’ll be celebrating with your friends, your family, your pets, or if you go solo. Since Valentine’s Day is on a Monday, when some of the restaurants mentioned are usually closed, be sure to check the hours for each place mentioned.

RIPLEY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO