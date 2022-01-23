ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PETS OF THE WEEK

By Ginna Parsons
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
CONRAD is a 22-month-old neutered male dog. This black and tan Labrador/Retriever mix is looking for a permanent home. Conrad's adoption number is 081611P.

BOOGIE BOO POP is an 8-month-old domestic shorthair cat. This orange tabby needs a loving family to take him home. Boogie's adoption number is 080405P.

