Dresden, OH

Public Records: Restaurant Inspections

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 5 days ago
The following are restaurant inspections with critical violations, as conducted by the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department, between Dec. 17 and Jan. 12.

Dresden Tavern, 622 Main St., Dresden, Raw potentially hazardous foods stored above ready to eat foods in reach-in cooler. Cleaning chemicals stored above food products.

Dec. 20

GP Mart, 9765 West Pike, Raw eggs over ready to eat foods. Creamer dispenser unclean.

Grilling & Chillin, 1612 Linden Ave., Mold buildup on ice machine and ice cream mixer.

C Plus Market, 4106 West Pike, Raw bacon stored above ready to eat foods. Mold on slushee and ice machines.

Dec. 27

Dillon Duchess Shoppe, 5955 Newark Road, Mold buildup on slushee machine.

Dillon Onestop, 6325 Newark Road, Mold on milkshake dispenser. Reach-in cooler at 50 degrees, TCS foods discarded. No date marking on TCS foods.

Jan. 3

El Parian, 145 N. Maysville Ave., Cardboard boxes stored on top of dried peppers. Raw eggs stored above ready to eat foods. Mold buildup on soda gun. Walk-in cooler at 43 degrees.

Jan. 4

BellStores, 84 N. Main St., Roseville, Mold on ice dispenser.

China Max, 3575 Maple Ave., Cooked chicken stored in cardboard box. Raw eggs stored above ready to eat foods in reach-in cooler.

Picnic Pizza of Colony Square Mall, 3575 Maple Ave., Raw eggs stored above ready to eat foods.

Jan. 5

Oaks at Bethesda, 2971 Maple Ave., Mold on soda machine ice dispenser. Cleaning chemicals and propane stored above single use utensils.

Jan. 6

Muddy Misers, 112 Muskingum Ave., Mold on ice machine.

Patton Grocery and Pizza, 5790 Hoover Ave., East Fultonham, Raw bacon and eggs stored above ready to eat foods.

Jan. 7

Warehouse, 815 High St., Dresden, Mold buildup on ice machine and ice dispenser.

Jan. 10

Oaks at Northpoint, 3291 Northpointe Drive, Mold on ice dispenser of soda machine.

Jan. 11

Kroger, 3387 Maple Ave., Hand washing sink filled with items in Starbucks area of facility.

Jan. 12

Dairy Mart, 714 Pine St., Toxic chemicals stored above food products.

Comments / 0

 

