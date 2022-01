Our last deer season for 2021-22 wraps up today. Waterfowl season is still ongoing and if temperatures continue to warm up there may be some open water in the river and bird hunting might pick up. Turkey, pheasant, quail and partridge hunting closes down at the end of the month. If you are done with these hunting seasons, consider small game. I’m planning ahead and want to get end a squirrel and rabbit hunt before their respective seasons close.

HOBBIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO