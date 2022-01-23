ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams vs Buccaneers Updated Prediction and Odds (What Bettors Need to Know)

By Matt De Saro
 5 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams Rams are playing to not only make it to the NFC title game but also for a chance to play a Super Bowl on their home turf. In what is a strange coincidence, the only other team in NFL history to do so was the 2021 Tampa...

These parking prices for Rams-49ers might make your head explode

Paying for parking ahead of the 2021 NFC Championship Game between the No. 6 San Francisco 49ers and the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams will cost someone a small fortune. For fans planning on attending the 2021 NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, you might as well start walking to SoFi Stadium now, as the parking prices are beyond ridiculous.
NFL
Jerry Rice on Rams: 49ers have ‘got to be in their heads’

Speaking on The Jim Rome Show, Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice feels the 49ers’ lengthy success over the Rams will be a factor in the NFC Championship game. Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice played in a few conference championship games over his GOAT-like career, so he surely understands the context behind the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles’ Rams upcoming matchup in the 2022 NFC Championship game this Sunday.
NFL
Buccaneers Have “High Interest” In Re-Signing 1 Player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already shifting their attention to 2022 free agency. Tampa’s season came to an abrupt end at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. Now, all eyes have turned to Tom Brady and his future. The Bucs, meanwhile, are going to do everything they can to convince him to play one more year.
NFL
San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds, Picks, and Predictions (1/30/22)

San Francisco 49ers Vs. Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds. The Rams have a Nick Bosa-sized 49ers problem, and it stands in between them and a Super Bowl berth. Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers are 6-0 in their last six games against Sean McVay’s Rams and are 7-3 overall since the two coaches were hired. However, I believe the Rams are set up to get that monkey off their back this week and make their way to the Super Bowl. The win over the Buccaneers was incredibly impressive, even if they almost blew a 24-point lead in the second half, and the Rams are rolling with one of the most talented rosters in football. However, the Niners keep finding ways to win games, and this should be a battle between these two divisional rivals. Let’s break down some betting angles in this rubber match between the 49ers and Rams.
NFL
Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
