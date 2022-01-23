Rams vs Buccaneers Updated Prediction and Odds (What Bettors Need to Know)

San Francisco 49ers Vs. Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds. The Rams have a Nick Bosa-sized 49ers problem, and it stands in between them and a Super Bowl berth. Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers are 6-0 in their last six games against Sean McVay’s Rams and are 7-3 overall since the two coaches were hired. However, I believe the Rams are set up to get that monkey off their back this week and make their way to the Super Bowl. The win over the Buccaneers was incredibly impressive, even if they almost blew a 24-point lead in the second half, and the Rams are rolling with one of the most talented rosters in football. However, the Niners keep finding ways to win games, and this should be a battle between these two divisional rivals. Let’s break down some betting angles in this rubber match between the 49ers and Rams.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO