SEATTLE - Enjoy the sunshine while we have it – rain returns in earnest to Western Washington by Sunday. This morning, we're tracking patchy fog. In some places, this could be freezing fog. Be on the lookout for slick spots on the roads, especially for bridges and overpasses. Fog should clear quickly this morning – giving way to glorious sunshine. It'll stay chilly this afternoon, but it's nothing that a puffy jacket can't handle.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO