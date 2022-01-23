ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

We’ll get the results if we fight – Jordan Pickford rallies struggling Everton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVwO8_0dtNdPkc00

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford believes the players are up for the fight as they find themselves mired in a relegation battle.

The 1-0 defeat at home by Aston Villa was their 10th in 14 league matches and the slide towards the bottom of the table has become an unthinkable but glaring reality for a club who have not been relegated since 1951.

With his side now just four points outside the bottom three, when the Premier League resumes after the international break caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson faces a must-win game at fellow strugglers Newcastle.

The former Toffees striker, taking interim charge during the hunt for a seventh permanent manager in six years, praised the effort of his players against Villa and Pickford believes they must harness that spirit to get themselves out of trouble.

“I think the fight, intensity, tempo was there. We showed that graft,” he told evertonfc.com.

“I think we showed character and desire. It was just that finishing touch (that evaded us) but that will come.

“It’s about working hard on the training pitch, and then going out there and expressing yourself with determination and we’ll get those results.”

It is not a confidence felt by many fans, around 150 of whom staged a sit-in protest after the match to register their anger at the way a club without a manager, director of football, head of recruitment or scouting and who have spent more than £500million on transfers since owner Farhad Moshiri took over in 2016.

Ferguson believes he will be at the helm for the Newcastle game, and the FA Cup tie at home to Brentford before that, but he will have no influence over transfers in the coming days.

“You never know in football, the new manager might turn up in the next few days but I think it is the next two or three games,” said the Scot.

Asked about whether he could offer some input into which, if any, new players come in before the window closes he added: “No, I’ve had no involvement in that.

“That will be down to other people who will be making the decision. If they want to ask me I’m obviously there but that will be down to other people.”

The contrast between Everton and Saturday’s victors Villa is marked.

Head coach Steven Gerrard – by no means a guaranteed success coming from Rangers – has won five of his 10 league matches since arriving in November.

He has a clear plan, is working in a settled structure, and has players who are improving rather than plateauing or deteriorating.

Goalscorer Emi Buendia and midfielder John McGinn are two such examples, although there are others.

“He’s been getting stronger and better in terms of his individual performances over the last few weeks,” said Gerrard of Buendia.

“Many outside would have thought his position would be under threat with (Philippe) Coutinho’s arrival but he has helped Phil settle in and I am proud of both of them.

“The thing with Emi is people see him as a little, technical footballer, which is good but he will compete, he will go to ground for you and be big in the air.

“’Ginny’ was fighting for everything. We missed him against United (last weekend’s 2-2 draw), so to have him (back) showed how important he is for Villa.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Peterborough sign Jeando Fuchs from Dundee United

Jeando Fuchs has joined Peterborough after Dundee United accepted an undisclosed fee for the Cameroon midfielder. The 24-year-old’s Tannadice contract was due to expire in the summer. Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that the transfer was a six-figure fee. Fuchs had claimed in the French media in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcginn
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Duncan Ferguson
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ronaldo enjoys the sun as Sturridge isolates again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.FootballCristiano Ronaldo enjoyed the sun.Enjoy the view 😎 pic.twitter.com/w78enMjxPH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2022Daniel Sturridge was in isolation.3rd quarantine in 3 months 😒. Been ducking and dodging it but it got a hold of me dawg so It’s R and R time. Ill be back on the pitch again when I’m fully recovered. So annoyed right now but it is what it is. Have a blessed day my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips being chased by two Premier League clubs

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is interesting two Premier League clubs and could leave before the end of the January transfer window.The club have already turned down a loan with an obligation to buy offer from Newcastle for the 23-year-old centre-back, having previously rejected a £7million bid from Watford.West Ham have also been linked with a move for the defender for some time.Phillips has featured on only three occasions this season – including a Champions League start against AC Milan at San Siro – due to the return to fitness of Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#The Premier League
The Independent

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.FootballHarry Maguire hit the course in Dubai Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.5-a-side team sorted🏙⚽️@HarryMaguire93 @JPickford1 @DPWorldTour @SlyncDDC pic.twitter.com/T9EajDR3Zq— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 26, 2022Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo Proud Dad ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8gw3KVyqM— Cristiano...
TENNIS
The Independent

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane suffers concussion scare as Senegal reach Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane suffered a concussion scare while helping Senegal book their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde Mane was involved in a clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha early during the second half of the last-16 tie in Bafoussam.Following treatment for the mid-air collision in the 53rd minute when chasing a long ball upfield, Mane was allowed to continue while Vozinha, shown a red card for the foul, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and reported to have been taken to hospital.Mane...
FIFA
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

West Brom snap up free agent Andy Carroll

West Brom have confirmed the signing of Andy Carroll on a free transfer until the end of the season. The 33-year-old striker, a free agent after his deal at Reading ended earlier this month, is eligible to play against Millwall on Saturday. Albion have moved for the former Liverpool and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Toby Sibbick in line for his second Hearts debut after signing from Barnsley

Toby Sibbick is in line to make his second debut for Hearts against Motherwell on Saturday as a replacement for the injured Craig Halkett. The versatile 22-year-old – who had a short, illness-disrupted loan stint at Tynecastle two years ago – returned to the Edinburgh club on Thursday on a three-and-a-half-year contract after leaving Barnsley.
SOCCER
newschain

Tottenham turn focus to Dejan Kulusevski as transfer window frustration grows

Tottenham have turned their attention to Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski in order to try and salvage their January transfer window. The PA news agency understands Spurs are trying to sign the 21-year-old Sweden international before Monday night’s deadline, possibly on loan with an obligation to buy, after missing out on Porto’s Luis Diaz and Wolves’ Adama Traore in the last 24 hours.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kyle Walker banned for three European games after red card against Leipzig

Kyle Walker has been banned for Manchester City’s next three European matches for his sending-off against Leipzig last month, UEFA has announced. The England right-back was shown a straight red card for a petulant foul – described as “assault” on a UEFA charge sheet – in the closing stages of City’s final Champions League group match against the German side.
UEFA
newschain

Jordan Tillson back from ban as Ross County host leaders Rangers

Ross County’s Jordan Tillson returns from suspension for the visit of Rangers in the cinch Premiership. The Staggies midfielder was banned for two games after being sent off against Motherwell. Fellow midfielder David Cancola misses out with a groin problem. New loan signing Amad Diallo goes into the Rangers...
SOCCER
newschain

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton welcomes back Josh Griffiths for Burton clash

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton brings back goalkeeper Josh Griffiths for the visit of Burton to Sincil Bank. Griffiths missed Saturday’s 2-1 win at Plymouth as a precaution with a minor shoulder injury but, following talks between the Imps and his parent club West Brom, the England Under-21 keeper has been given the green light to return.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy