St Mirren recall MacPherson from St Johnstone as he agrees deal with Perth club

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
St Mirren have recalled Cammy MacPherson from his loan spell at St Johnstone after the midfielder signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Perth side in the summer.

Manager Jim Goodwin revealed the 23 year-old had returned to the Paisley club but only until a deal can be struck between the sides for an immediate transfer.

MacPherson came through the youth ranks at St Mirren but now appears to be coming to the end of his time at the club.

Goodwin said: “We recalled Cammy [on Friday] from his loan but there are ongoing negotiations there between our club and St Johnstone.

“They’ve offered Cammy a pre-contract which we believe he has agreed to. But we can’t be doing one of our Premiership rivals any favours.

“So if they want Cammy they’ll need to pay a fee to come and get him or he will be staying with us.”

Forward Jamie McGrath was again omitted from the St Mirren squad that defeated Ayr 2-0 in the Scottish Cup.

The Republic of Ireland international has been linked with moves to Wigan and Middlesbrough and Goodwin said he would only select players who were committed to the club.

He added: “It’s dragging on a bit that one. Jamie is still a St Mirren player. I just felt it was right to keep him away from it today and go with the squad that did so well at Tannadice the other night.

“If something happens in the coming days then so be it. We’re cracking on with the boys that we’ve got who are committed to what we’re trying to do here.”

St Mirren took a large and noisy travelling support to Somerset Park and Goodwin praised the fans for their backing.

He added: “When we pulled into the car park we could hear them coming down the street. I was trying to explain to the younger players in the squad that this was the kind of old-fashioned cup tie that you want to be involved in. Away days are great in the cup.

“I knew we would bring a good travelling support, maybe 1000. And there must have been at least 2000 there. They were outstanding all day as they’ve been all season. They’re a credit to the club.”

