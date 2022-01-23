ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'SNL': Will Forte, Kate McKinnon send up gaslighting in 'Cinema Classics' parody

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Will Forte and Kate McKinnon merge comedy and psychology in a vintage “SNL” spoof that explores the origin of gaslighting.

In a parody of the PBS series “Film Classics,” Forte and McKinnon star as a bickering married couple in a black-and-white sendup of the 1944 Ingrid Bergman movie “Gaslight,” with Forte relentlessly deceiving McKinnon. Forte drives McKinnon to the edge of insanity by “slowly dimming the gas-fueled lights around her and then denying it.”

“Cinema Classics” host Reese De’What, played by Kenan Thompson, tells the audience that the definition of gaslighting, which is to “manipulate someone into believing a false reality,” is taken from this film.

“I have tried so hard to keep the fact that you have lost your mind a secret, but now I’m afraid all of London knows it,” Forte tells an anguished McKinnon.

In one last attempt to maintain her grasp on reality, McKinnon asks her husband of a week and a half to turn up the lights “as high as they’ll go.” Forte does the exact opposite, turning the lights off altogether.

“That was up? Because to me that seemed like not up,” McKinnon says in bewilderment, to which Forte replies: “I hope you’re happy. Our gas bill is going to be insane, just like your brain.”

In addition to telling his wife that a book she holds in her hands is a rat and that a potato with googly eyes is her puppy, Forte tries to convince McKinnon a pineapple is a steak dinner.

“Dude, I don’t care how crazy I am: This is a pineapple,” McKinnon says. “I feel like maybe you’re trying to drive me mad.”

As McKinnon begins to realize that Forte may not be being honest with her, she snaps at him and the emotional isolation she feels in their relationship. “I don’t feel love,” she says to Forte. “You don’t even kiss me anymore.”

Forte tries to soothe McKinnon with a tender kiss, only to peel away and kiss their 18-year-old maid at the last second. This deception pushes McKinnon over the edge and helps her see the reality of her husband’s deception. McKinnon then unsuccessfully tries to turn the tables on Forte.

“That’s not a tie you’re wearing – it’s a steak,” McKinnon says, to which Forte replies, “Grow up.”

“I guess I’m bad at it," McKinnon says. “Well, at least I know the truth now.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL': Will Forte, Kate McKinnon send up gaslighting in 'Cinema Classics' parody

PopSugar

Kate McKinnon Hilariously Crashes Ariana DeBose's SNL Debut

Ariana DeBose's year is off to an amazing start! Earlier this month, she won her first Golden Globe award for West Side Story. And now, a week later, the 30-year-old star made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. "Now, not many people know this, but West Side Story is actually based on another classic tale of star-crossed lovers," she joked during her opening monologue. "90 Day Fiancé." During the second half, DeBose sang some classic West Side Story tunes, including "Tonight" and "I Feel Pretty," with the help of none other than Kate McKinnon.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Kate McKinnon’s SNL Impression Of Laura Ingraham, The Fox News Host Decides To Do An Impression Of Her Own

The Saturday Night Live cast members have made it their business over the years to take politicians, media members, and celebrities to task by impersonating them on national television. Pretty much anyone in the public eye is fair game, and most people who end up getting lampooned on SNL take it well… or remain quiet about their possible displeasure. But after SNL veteran Kate McKinnon impersonated Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham during the cold open of the recent Will Forte episode, Ingraham decided to do her own impersonation of McKinnon doing Ingraham and now that's running around online.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laura Ingraham gets meta in response to SNL sketch of Kate McKinnon mocking her

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has responded to Kate McKinnon’s Saturday Night Live skit, by doing an impression of the comedian on her show.Ms McKinnon mocked the Fox News host: “Well we’re finally done with year one of Biden’s presidency and can we all admit it’s a disaster,” said the comic in the skit, while doing Ms Ingraham’s mannerisms. “Inflation is out of control, gas is $19 a gallon and the green M&M has been cancelled just for being a whore,” she said to canned laughter.The clip cuts to a guest on the show. “Why don’t you tell your...
CELEBRITIES
KION News Channel 5/46

Kate McKinnon is purr-fect as Carole Baskin in ‘Joe vs Carole’ first look

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN The first look at Peacock’s Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin limited series can only be described with one word: paw-some. In the series “Joe vs. Carole,” out March 3, John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon play the dueling big cat advocates (cat-vocates?). According to Peacock, the drama “takes a comprehensive dive The post Kate McKinnon is purr-fect as Carole Baskin in ‘Joe vs Carole’ first look appeared first on KION546.
TV SERIES
Collider

'SNL': Will Forte Set to Host with Musical Guest Måneskin

Saturday Night Live has set forth the next mission for none other than MacGruber himself, Will Forte. The actor and comedian will host the next episode of SNL, with musical guest Måneskin. While it's yet to be seen, a very good episode could be in store as Forte was a cast member on the series from seasons 28 through 35, a span of eight years. Both he and Måneskin will be making their first respective hosting and musical guest debuts.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Will Forte to Host SNL Next Week

Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte is set to host SNL next week, on the heels of the MacGruber TV show’s December premiere on Peacock. Forte, who left the SNL cast back in 2010 after eight years at the show, will make his hosting debut on January 22. No doubt we should expect cameos from some of Forte’s classic 2000s sketch characters — maybe the Falconer and definitely the aforementioned MacGruber. SNL also announced that musical guests Måneskin, the winners of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, will bring their Italian glam-rock spirit to Studio 8H next week — which should make for some interesting promos. SNL returned last night with its first episode of 2022, hosted by West Side Story star Ariana DeBose.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Howard Stern, Joy Behar and More Defend Joe Rogan Against Cancellation: Just ‘Don’t Buy Spotify’

Howard Stern has slammed Joe Rogan in the past for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine, but that doesn’t mean Stern wants to see the controversial Spotify radio host shunned in public opinion. Speaking on his Sirius XM radio show this week, Stern said he doesn’t believe in censorship and expressed a level of admiration for Rogan’s podcast empire. “I don’t listen to Joe Rogan. I know Joe from 100 years ago,” Stern said this week (via Mediaite). “We’re no longer friendly. We were friendly at one point — I just knew him as the funny guy, as a comedian —...
CELEBRITIES
