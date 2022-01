As the trade deadline approaches, the rumors surrounding the Hawks continue to gain steam. Here are where things stand currently, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. The Hawks being uninterested in taking on the contracts of Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons should not come as a shock. Adding both of those players would severely handcuff them financially for years to come. Plus, it’s a wonky fit with those two and Clint Capela.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO