KANSAS CITY — The Bengals are one win away from a trip to the Super Bowl and a big reason they are in the AFC Championship game is a rookie kicker Evan McPherson. If the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, they’ll get to take home the Lamar Hunt Trophy, which is named after the Chiefs founder. There are so many players that will be key to the team’s success. The one that has been the most clutch of all is McPherson.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO