WKMS celebrates Black History Month with special programming

By WKMS
 5 days ago

WKMS and Sounds Good presents special programming this February in celebration of Black History Month. Programs range from musical to educational and are available in partnership with multiple media outlets worldwide.

See the full schedule below.

11 a.m. • Thursday, Feb. 3

A Critical Moment

When it comes to teaching about race and history, American classrooms are at a crossroads. What can we learn from Germany’s post-war path? How do you teach about a country’s sins?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16H8Td_0dtNWSDU00

Many American teachers and students say it’s time to learn about our country’s legacy of racism. But some conservatives are calling these lessons indoctrination. They’ve co-opted a new label for those discussions: critical race theory.

Now, Republican politicians in Kentucky and many other states are trying to reign in classroom conversations on race. At least nine states have already banned teachers from bringing up certain topics around race. Another five have state-level action around this issue. Even more have legislation in the works, including Kentucky.

But the U.S. isn’t the only country with an unsettling history to deal with. In Germany, students are required by law to learn about one of their nation’s darkest chapters: the Holocaust.

Produced by Louisville Public Media and broadcast on Kentucky Public Radio Network, A Critical Moment examines how two countries teach about their difficult histories and why.

Noon • Thursday, Feb. 3

Witness: Black History Month

A special hour-long edition of Witness History from the BBC World Service, bringing together some incredible interviews looking at the African-American experience. Told by people who were there, we hear stories that are fascinating, harrowing, and inspiring.

Segments include: The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, American new pioneer Dorothy Butler Gilliam, Nelson Mandela in Detroit, NASA’s pioneering Black women, the “Godfather of Gospel Music,” and what the Confederate flag represents in America’s battle over race.

Noon • Thursday, Feb. 10

Separate and Unequal

In 1970, Philicia Jefferson was forced to integrate into all-white, E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg, Virginia. 40 years later, she finally attended her first class reunion. She says it was a profoundly healing experience. Plus: as a teenager, Owen Cardwell made history as one of the first Black students to attend E.C. Glass High School. Today, he continues to work on improving equity in public schools as a civil rights leader and scholar.

Later in the show: in 1951, Barbara Johns led a student strike for equal education at Robert Russa Moton High School. Brian Daugherity explains how this small community in Prince Edward County came to be at the center of the national fight to end segregated schools. And: Dwana Waugh has listened to hundreds of oral histories from students who lived through desegregation. She says what struck her the most was the painful sense of loss African American students felt when leaving their all-black schools.

Noon • Thursday, Feb. 17

When Sunday Comes

In 2019, Virginia joined just three other states in making Juneteenth a paid state holiday, recognizing it as a holiday for all Virginians. Historian Lauranett Lee says in this country we have parallel histories, with Black and white Americans knowing about and acknowledging different pasts

But community efforts and local activists are elevating the stories of African Americans so that those parallel histories are brought together. One of those local historians is Wilma Jones, who grew up in the mostly Black community of Halls Hill in Arlington, Virginia. Now the neighborhood is rapidly gentrifying and Black families like hers have been pushed out. Today, Jones says it’s too late to save Grandma’s house, but it’s not too late to save her history.

Noon • Thursday, Feb. 24

1963: A Man’s Dream, A Nation’s Nightmare

An hour-long jazz special: It was a year of raised hopes and devastating tragedy, and the world of jazz continued to reflect both the growing unease and the youthful vitality of a nation in transition. We’ll hear the music of John Coltrane, Jackie McLean, Erica Dolphy, and others.

Listen to WKMS’s special programming on-air, online at WKMS.org, or via the NPR One app. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play WKMS.”

Hopkinsville march planned Monday for MLK Day

A march commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day, led by the drum lines from Hopkinsville and Christian County high schools, will begin at 8 a.m. Monday at Hopkinsville Community College. Beginning at the Talbert Drive side of the college, the march will head to North Elm Street and then to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
A future founded on facts

In the spring of 2013, I drove up to Georgetown outside Lexington for a one-day conference titled, “Words in a Changing World: From Bradford to Bloggers.”. Bradford referred to the publisher John Bradford, who put out the state’s first newspaper, the Kentucky Gazette, beginning in 1787. Several Kentucky journalists were invited to the conference to speak about the future of news media in Kentucky. I went to hear them.
LEXINGTON, KY
Online memorial reading will honor bell hooks

The public is invited to an online memorial reading of works by the Black feminist writer and Hopkinsville native bell hooks. It will be from 5 until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25. The Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning in Lexington is hosting the reading, and executive director Neil Chetnik...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
