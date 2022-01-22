Regina King arrives at a special screening of The Harder They Fall at the Shrine in Los Angeles.jpeg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wdrb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King,...

www.wdrb.com

rolling out

Regina King’s son has died

Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. has died by suicide, just two days after his birthday. He was 26. Alexander’s death has been confirmed by King in a statement reported by People magazine. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King penned...
Essence

Photos Of Regina King And Son Ian Through The Years

Many hearts are heavy right now as people think of actress Regina King and her family following the loss of her son, Ian Alexander Jr. News of the 26-year-old’s passing came from King early Saturday (January 22) morning, with the star sharing with PEOPLE that her son “is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others.” Most important it seems was the happiness of King to him. Since he was a young boy, he was by her side on the red carpet as she worked to get her career to where it is now. He also watched her juggle her many roles with her most important role of all, being his mom. “To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable,” he wrote in an ode to her on her birthday last January. “The whole marvel universe ain’t got sh-t on you, your [sic] the real superhero!”
Regina King
Page Six

Regina King’s son dead by suicide: report

Ian Alexander Jr., the only son of renowned actress Regina King, has died by suicide. The Academy Award-winner confirmed the tragic news in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the statement said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”
ComicBook

Regina King Fans Celebrate Her 51st Birthday

Today is Regina King's birthday and fans are excited to celebrate. The Watchmen star is 51 and still enjoying all the impressive work she completed in 2021. Her film One Night In Miami was still being discussed for awards last year. Then, she starred in The Harder They Fall on Netflix and fans enjoyed seeing King interact with that all-star cast of characters. Who knows what she had coming up in 2022, but the fans seem to be here for any and all of it. Could we finally see that new version of The Boondocks set to premiere on HBO Max? You can check out Netflix's big post down below and some of the fan reactions.
NBC Chicago

Regina King's Only Child Ian Alexander Jr. Dies at 26

Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr., died on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, TODAY has confirmed. He turned 26 years old two days before on Jan. 19. The only child of the Oscar-winning actor, she shared him with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. She was married to the record producer for a decade beginning in 1997.
miamitimesonline.com

Tragedy strikes the family of Regina King

Ian Alexander Jr., the son of actor and director Regina King, has died by suicide at the age of 26. Alexander was a musician and DJ and was professional known by the name Desduné. Earlier this month he released a single, "Green Eyes," and was scheduled to perform in Los Angeles.
Black America Web

Ian Alexander Jr, The Son of Actress/Director Regina King Has Died

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Ian Alexander Jr., the son of award-winning actress Regina King has died. No word on the cause of death, however, according to reports Alexander Jr died by suicide. The news was first reported by gossip columnist B. Scott and confirmed by PEOPLE Magazine. Alexander Jr’s death comes just after his 26th birthday on Wednesday.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Harder They Fall,’ 'Insecure,' H.E.R. nab NAACP awards noms

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Netflix could be a dominant force at next month’s NAACP Image Awards. The streaming giant on Tuesday emerged with a leading 52 nominations including the film “The Harder They Fall.” The movie — featuring a large starry cast including Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and LaKeith Stanfield — pulled in 12 nominations, including for best picture. Netflix landed 23 nominations in the television/streaming categories.
