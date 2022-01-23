ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases for third day in a row

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russia reported on Sunday a new record number of COVID-19 infections confirmed in the past 24 hours as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads across the country, the government coronavirus task force said.

Daily new cases jumped to 63,205 from the previous record of 57,212 a day earlier. The task force also reported 679 deaths. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones)

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agree to new talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidential advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for more than five hours Wednesday over the long-running Ukraine conflict, and reached no breakthrough, but promised to meet for new talks in two weeks in Berlin. The French president’s office released a statement after the Paris talks saying the parties support “unconditional […]
POLITICS
AFP

Russia adds Kremlin critic Navalny to 'terrorists' list

Russia on Tuesday added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a number of his allies to a list of "terrorists and extremists", as authorities further clamp down on the opposition.  She was also added to the "terrorists" list on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Reuters

Italy reports 143,898 coronavirus cases on Friday, 378 deaths

ROME, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Italy reported 143,898 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 155,697 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 378 from 389. Italy has registered 145,537 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Third Day#Russia#Covid#Omicron
Reuters

Russia's COVID deaths pass 700,000

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s COVID-19 deaths passed the 700,000 mark on Friday, Reuters calculations based on new data from the Rosstat state statistics service showed. Rosstat said on Friday that 54,630 people died from COVID or related causes in December, after monthly coronavirus deaths hit a record high of nearly 90,000 in November and made Russia a country with the second highest number of deaths in the world after the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italian business leader rejects criticism of call with Putin

MILAN (Reuters) - Companies have the right to protect their interests in Russia even at a time of rising tensions, a top Italian CEO said on Friday, rejecting criticism of a call he helped organise this week for business leaders with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Managers of big Italian companies,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Norway's PM says Russia build-up is `a sign of weakness'

Norway’s prime minister, whose country borders Russia and is a founding member of NATO, said Wednesday he believes it’s “a sign of weakness” that President Vladimir Putin has to express Moscow’s political views by an “extraordinary” military buildup.Jonas Gahr Støre said in an interview with The Associated Press that he calls it a sign of weakness because it’s at the negotiating table where issues that matter to people should be discussed, not by “that kind of military demonstration,” and by pursuing Russia’s interests where “the weapons will speak.”He said he thinks Putin’s demand now for guarantees — including that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Omicron subtype has apparent transmission advantage - UKHSA

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The BA.2 subtype of the Omicron coronavirus variant appears to have a substantial growth advantage over the currently predominant BA.1 type, Britain's UK Health Security Agency said on Friday. UKHSA said that there was an increased growth rate of BA.2 compared with BA.1 in all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Netherlands, Ukraine take Russia to European rights court

The Netherlands and Ukraine argued Wednesday that a top European court should hear their cases that seek to hold Russia responsible for human rights violations in eastern Ukraine including the 2014 downing of a passenger jet that killed all 298 people on board.Lawyers representing the Dutch government told the European Court of Human Rights in the French city of Strasbourg that Russia had effective control over rebel forces in eastern Ukraine when Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014.The preliminary hearing into whether the Ukraine and Dutch cases against Russia are admissible opened amid soaring...
POLITICS
KXRM

US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine

“There is no change, there will be no change,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. Also not up for negotiation will be the U.S. and European response to any Russian invasion of Ukraine, he said, repeating the mantra that any such incursion would be met with massive consequences and severe economic costs.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China shrugs off IMF warnings on zero-tolerance Covid approach

Beijing shrugged off IMF warnings about the economic impact of its aggressive anti-Covid policy, saying on Wednesday that China has achieved "significant results" and is a key driver of global growth. It might be time for Beijing to "recalibrate" its stance in order to ease pressure on global supply chains and economic growth, the fund's newly-installed first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath told AFP. But Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the country's "status as an important engine of global economic growth has not changed," adding that Beijing has achieved "significant results" in its economic rebound and boosting global economic recovery.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

294K+
Followers
274K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy