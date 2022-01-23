ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Here Are The Two 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Wheel Choices

By Vince Brown
gmauthority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnounced in September 2021, the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 introduced all kinds of updates and. changes to Chevy’s (and GM’s) most popular vehicle. Among these was the all-new 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2, ushered as the most off-road-capable Silverado model ever. One of the items that has often gone underreported...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

5 Of The Most Underrated Muscle Cars

We could spend all day talking about the Pontiac GTO or Dodge Charger, but these muscle cars deserve a little conversation as well. There are certain muscle cars that have completely ran off with the show, like the Chevy Chevelle or Pontiac GTO, and for good reason. With looks to kill and power to back them up, who isn’t drooling when one of these cars rolls down the road? However, during the 1960s and 1970s peak of the American muscle car, several very worth cars never got the credit they deserve, here are a few.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Chevy's Groundbreaking New Silverado Debuts — and Reservations Open — Tomorrow

Dimmed but not extinguished by the Omicron variant, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is happening in Las Vegas this week. And while major automakers have been pulling out of the physical show for COVID-related reasons, the planned major reveals are still proceeding — albeit virtually. Mercedes-Benz unveiled its Vision EQXX concept, which can deliver 620 miles of range. And GM is set to unveil their newest electric pickup, the Chevrolet Silverado EV , on Wednesday, January 5.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

1953 Chevrolet Custom Truck Is Not Easy On The Eyes

We’ve seen plenty of custom trucks and cars, virtually from all around the world, and we thought we were prepared for everything. It turns out there are special secret builds that we weren’t aware of and that make us wish we hadn’t found them. One such weird creation is this custom Chevrolet truck, based on a 1953 model.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Last Factory-Built Oldsmobile 442 Might Surprise You

There's a rather oddball car coming up for sale at the upcoming Mecum auction, and we genuinely can't decide if it's awesome or awful: a 1999 SEMA show car built by General Motors as the Oldsmobile Intrigue 442. For those unfamiliar, the 4-4-2 is, or at least was, an institution...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Chevy Silverado#Chevrolet Silverado#Design#Vehicles#Black Painted#Oxide Gold#Rql#L87
CarBuzz.com

New Ford F-150 Tailgate Combines The Best Of Ram And Chevy

Trucks are big business in America - just look at the sales figures to see the Ford F Series dominating year after year after year. But when all modern full-size trucks are good at their jobs, manufacturers need to set them apart from their rivals. Of late, we've seen the basic tailgate come into focus as Chevrolet and Ram have both reinvented it in an attempt to make it more functional and more useful for a number of applications.
CARS
gmauthority.com

One-Of-One Buick Blackhawk Factory Custom Headed To Auction

To celebrate Buick’s centennial in 2003, the company wanted to build a custom show car that would incorporate styling cues and parts from a number of historic models. The Buick Blackhawk would use design language from the legendary 1938 Y-Job, sheet metal from 1941 and 1948 Roadmasters, interior components from a 1990s Riviera, in addition to a host of custom fabricated features.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Leaked! 2023 Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition

Chances are, this is not what Chevrolet had in mind when making reveal preparations for its upcoming special edition Corvette Z06. Thanks to something called the "internet," closely-guarded corporate secrets can potentially become exposed prematurely. That appears to be the case here. Thanks to sharp-eyed and tech-savvy member of the MidEngineCorvetteForum, what you're looking at are leaked images of the 2023 Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition. These aren't home-brewed renderings.
CARS
gmauthority.com

1968 Chevy II Nova L79 Headed To Barrett-Jackson Auction

Introduced in 1962 model year, the Chevy Nova was initially known as the Chevy II. The Nova moniker was among the top finalists for the car’s name, but lost out as it did not start with the letter “C.” The car would wear the Chevy II nameplate through 1968, with the model’s top trim level named the Nova.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

5 Of The Coolest Blue Hemi Powered Cars

Dropped into Cudas, Chargers, Challengers, and other amazing Mopars, the Hemi engine has earned its place as a legendary engine. While most associate it with old school muscle cars, the Hemi engine dates back to WWII fighter planes, and still has its place in cars and trucks to this day. The Hemi is known for its potent durability, and a name that just rolls of your tongue. Here are our picks of some of the coolest blue coated Hemi-powered machines ever made.
CARS
Top Speed

First Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 Will Probably Sell For Millions

As is the usual case with new Corvette models, Chevrolet will auction the first production Corvette Z06, with all the proceeds going to charity. Of course, the event will take place at the Barrett-Jackson’s auction in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 29th, 2022. Whomever will win the auction though, will...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Motorious

1956 Chevy Bel Air ‘Lonnie’ Is A Custom Build

With tons of power, performance, and style, this beautiful classic is a masterful creation of modern engineering. The mid-50s were a fabulous time for the classic Chevrolet vehicles that we all know and loved because of the sweeping body lines and powerful V8s under the hood of these massive vehicles. One particular car that still lives on today as a top-rated vehicle of choice for many classic car enthusiasts is the Chevy Bel Air. This may seem like a bit of an obvious statement as these things can be found at nearly any drag strip, car show, or museum that deals in vintage vehicles. But, of course, the top dogs of the muscle car world are the dragsters, originals, and resto-mods because these types of cars show remarkable performance and style with the versatility and grace of an American classic. So what if you're looking to get your hands on one of these three classic icons.
CARS
Motorious

Widebody Chevy Chevelle Puts Out 900-HP After $500K In Modifications

This insane vehicle is one of the coolest resto-mods to ever hit the AutotopiaLA shop. The 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of the most popular models to ever hit the Chevy production line because of its unique styling, high performance, and intense reputation for being America's favorite muscle car. With swooping body lines, flared fenders, and a tastefully crafted roofline which essentially made the A-body platform as popular as it is today. That means that the first-generation Chevelle is considered by many to be the pinnacle of the muscle car movement of the 1960s. So naturally, this makes these cars the best choice for restorations, but the famous resto-mod project is an even more popular option for these vehicles.
CARS
Motorious

Corvette Restomod Build Has 700-HP And Looks To Kill

This insane car is making more than enough power to push the limits of what a builder can do. For decades, the second-generation Corvette has been widely regarded as one of America's most predominant classic sports cars for its high-performance options, sleek design, and incredible reputation on the track. High horsepower V8 engines fit in quite well because they make abundant power. Most of the high horsepower 2nd generation Corvettes that you will find usually boast a big-block 427 ci V8 or something similar from the era of big V8s and small sports coupes. However, this vehicle boasts something far more intimidating under the hood.
CARS
Motorious

1966 Chevy II Nova Is Fully Restored 4-Speed Dream Car

Hi-performance V-8. Four-speed. Positraction. Dual exhaust. Could be yours!. A small automobile built by General Motors, the Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova was produced through five different generations from 1962 through 1979, and again with model years 1985 through 1988. The Chevy II/Nova was built on the X-body platform before it was replaced by the 1980 Chevrolet Citation, but the Nova moniker returned again in 1985. This stunning 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova kicked off the highly desired second-generation with this particular beauty is up for grabs, and you could win it!
CARS
MotorAuthority

2022 Ford Shelby Raptor arrives with 525 hp and aggression

Shelby American has released its take on the latest Ford F-150 Raptor, upping the levels of power and aggression. The 2022 Shelby Raptor gets a cold-air intake, new exhaust system, and aftermarket tune for its 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, increasing output from the stock 450 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque to 525 hp and 610 lb-ft. Those are the same numbers Shelby extracted from a 2018 Raptor, which makes sense, as the engine is a carryover item.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Looks Slick With Custom Stripes

While General Motors does not offer stripes on the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing from the factory, some owners of the ultra-performance sedan have taken matters into their own hands and installed custom aftermarket stripes with impressive results. We found a photo of this custom, stripe-shod 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing floating...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

One-Owner 1989 Chevrolet Blazer Hits the Auction Block

It's happening now! Vehicles are going up on the block at the Mecum Auctions event in Kissimmee, Florida—taking place January 6-16, 2022, with anything from cool motorcycles to classics, hot rods, luxury vehicles, and of course, neat 4x4s. And among those 4x4s we've found browsing around the Kissimmee, Florida auction on the Mecum site is this super sano, one-owner 1989 Chevrolet Blazer with less than 100,000 miles on the ticker!
KISSIMMEE, FL
Motorious

Coyote Swapped 1985 F-150 Is The Ultimate Muscle Truck

This vehicle is the epitome of what a custom truck should be as it boasts plenty of power and style to impress any enthusiast. There are three incredible facets of modification in the automotive community that make up the ridiculous world of aftermarket customization. These are small trucks, air suspension, and V8 engine swaps, as they have proven to be an incredible platform for you to begin building your dream vehicle. The small truck aspect is a prevalent subject of discussion within the automotive community because of its astonishing abundance and a high potential for some great customization. This particular truck is a fantastic example because it takes all three aspects mentioned above of automotive customization. So what makes this tiny truck one of the most astonishing automotive creations ever to hit the internet?
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy