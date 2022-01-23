Forecast: Increasing clouds with snow after midnight

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: After midnight, another system will arrive over Lake Michigan and bring a better chance for widespread snow accumulations Monday. An additional 2 to 4 inches of snow could fall across most of West Michigan. The highest totals look to be along the lakeshore as lake effect snow will continue into Monday night. Travel conditions will be slick for the start of the work week. Stay tuned for updates on snow totals! Bundle up, stay safe and warm.

OVERNIGHT : Widespread snow beginning in the morning hours. Lows in the single digits to lower teens.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with more accumulating snow chances. Widespread snow will last until sunset. Lake effect snow will continue Monday night. An additional 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the middle 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect snow west of US-131. Highs near 20 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and cold. Highs in the middle teens.

