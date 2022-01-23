Going big at the bog

Sax-Zim Bog over the last two decades has become one of the world's most popular birding locations.

During the winter of 2019-2020, 5,000 visitors from 45 states and 14 foreign countries traveled to the 300 square-mile bog to view and photograph a variety of birds, according to Sparky Stensaas, Friends of Sax-Zim Bog executive director.

However, the bog — about 40 minutes south of Virginia — is poised to become even bigger.

“We've been able to buy up 524 acres of land,” Stensaas said. “And we're closing on 3,200 acres of land this winter. Late next year, we will be adding another 1,010 acres. By the end of next year, we should be close to 5,000 acres.”

Acquiring additional land creates more opportunities for visitors to see specific species of birds such as the Great Gray Owl and Connecticut Warbler, Stensaas said.

“We're expanding our owls and warblers critical corridor project,” Stensaas said. “We are just trying to string together land for those species that need big tracts of land.”

Birds are big at the bog.

About 85 percent of annual visitors to the bog come during winter months for birding, Stensaas said.

A Welcome Center along Owl Avenue is a central gathering spot.

As with other outdoor recreational activities, birding has taken off, he said.

“With the whole COVID thing keeping people staying at home, a lot of people have gotten into bird feeding and enjoying their backyard and even more so as far as photography,” Stensaas said. “It's been a complete flip. Years ago, it was 90 percent birders and 10 percent photographers and now it's 90 percent photographers. That's the kind of flip that's happened.”

Bird species such as Snowy Owls, Northern Shrikes, Rough-legged Hawks, Black-Backed Woodpecker, Boreal Chickadee, Canada Jay, Yellow-bellied Flycatcher, LeConte's Sparrow, Sharp-tailed Grouse, Sedge Wren, Boblink and Brewer's Blackbird, Wood Thrush, Great Crested Flycatchers, Scarlet Tanagers and Yellow-throated Vireos, and more, can be found at the bog.

But the bog also offers visitors more than birding opportunities.

It features opportunities to bog walk, hike, snowshoe and view a variety of mammals and wildflowers.

Beyond birds, there's 360 species of wildflowers, 100 spider species, 84 dragonfly and damselfly species, 81 butterfly species and 500 species of moths within the bog, according to Friends of Sax-Zim Bog, a non-profit organized in 2011.

Clinton Nienhaus, Sax-Zim Bog naturalist, hosts field trips and educational programs at the bog.

“The biggest change I've seen is the increase in biodiversity,” Nienhaus said. “We have people from the area that are getting more interested in the summer. It's not just seeing the birds. You can see ten species of orchids in a day or ten species of owls.”

Acquiring more land is a key part of the group's mission, Stensaas said.

“A lot of people don't realize we are primarily a land preservation organization,” he said. “We do a big event in the summer, Bog BioBlitz. We get experts on spiders, orchids, lichens, mammals and birds and people can come out in the field with these experts and see what they can find.”

Funding to acquire the new land has come mainly from birders along with a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Partners Legacy grant, Stensaas said.

Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation in Eveleth has also provided funding support to help develop the bog, he said.

Adding more land means a better experience for the bog and for visitors, say bog officials.

“More land for me is very fun,” Nienhaus said. “I get to show people more places. There's some really cool stuff off McDavitt and Admiral (roads) and there's places to snowshoe there. Long-term, it means what we have here is going to remain. That's the kind of land conservation we're trying to do.”

Like other activities, birders who visit the bog are a tight-knit group.

When the garage of avid birder Mary Lou Freyholtz burned down at northwest edge of the bog in December, birders from across the nation flocked to the rescue.

Freyholtz's home is a popular birding location.

“Mary Lou has bird feeding stations in her yard and invites birders to park in her driveway and walk around her yard,” Stensaas said. “It's probably one of our more popular bird feeding stations. When her garage burned, birders were so touched by her story that they donated about $23,000 to help her rebuild.”

Freyholtz, who maintains 25 to 30 bird feeding stations at her home, calls the response from birders “such a blessing.”

“I was blown away,” Freyholtz said “I get thousands (of birders) here. I didn't personally know them before, but now a lot of them are friends on Facebook.”