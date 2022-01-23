ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ireland’s data centers are an economic lifeline. Environmentalists say they’re wrecking the planet

Cover picture for the articleIn the west of Ireland lies a medieval market town, its roots steeped in legend. Beyond the labyrinth of narrow streets of the center are the chimney stacks of housing developments that still puff coal and peat. Past those homes, on the outskirts of Ennis, is an unremarkable but huge plot...

104.1 WIKY

Polish-Belarus border wall threatens primeval forest, environmentalists say

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland should delay construction of a new barrier through the primeval Bialowieza forest that straddles its border with Belarus until it can prove that it will not harm local wildlife, UNESCO and environmentalists said. The forest is a World Heritage site and home to the European...
EUROPE
The Independent

Another round of CO2 shortages possible, food and drink industry warns

Britain could face another round of CO2 shortages unless a new deal is struck to secure 60% of the UK’s supply, the food and drink industry has warned.A shortage developed in September after production was paused at two fertiliser factories in northern England which supply 60% of Britain’s CO2.US firm CF Industries, which owns the factories, blamed rising gas prices for making its operations unviable.However, a three-month deal struck by the Government and CF Fertilisers, part of CF Industries, saw the factories reopen and supplies return to normal days later. The Government provided financial support to cover operating costs...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

UK could grow 40% of its fruit and veg in towns and cities, cutting dependence on imports, study says

There is “huge untapped capacity” for Britain to grow far more of its own fruit and vegetables in underutilised urban areas, without turning more of the countryside into agricultural land, a new study suggests.Using green urban space in towns and cities, people in the UK could grow almost 40 per cent of the fruit and vegetables we consume, the study said.Increasing the amount of home-grown food could help reduce the UK’s dependence on imports, which have been hit hard following the impacts of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving supermarkets with empty shelves.The worsening climate crisis is also an increasing...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

High energy bills blamed on company profits, Russia and growing global demand

People are blaming high energy bills on energy company profiteering, the Russian government cutting supplies, and a growing demand for gas globally, a survey suggested.Just 13% of those quizzed thought green levies and taxes were among the factors most to blame for high energy bills, polling for the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) revealed.That compares with more than a third (34%) who pointed the finger at profiteering by energy companies as one of the main factors behind rising bills, the survey of more than 2,000 people by Opinium Research found.The public’s finger is clearly on the pulse, correctly identifying...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Scientist

Is Pluto a planet? The Spanish government's tax portal says it is

Feedback has always been mildly sceptical of, not to say narked by, requests to click on pictures of bicycles and fire hydrants to prove we aren’t a robot. True, no one has ever seen an algorithm riding a bicycle, but when the shape-shifting terminator bots finally arrive, they will probably take on innocent forms such as fire hydrants. It might take one to know one.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Voices: I won’t marry my partner of 16 years until humanist weddings are legally recognised

Today, Thursday 27 January, MPs will debate whether to legally recognise humanist marriages in England and Wales: a simple and uncontroversial piece of legislation that, despite cross-party support, the government has stalled on for nearly a decade. Until humanist marriages have proper recognition, I won’t marry my partner of 16 years.At the moment, if a couple wishes to have a humanist wedding and be married in the eyes of the law, they need to have a civil marriage with a registrar as well. It’s a costly and laborious process, which often involves having to explain to confused family members why...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

China and US in race to salvage ‘flying computer’ fighter jet

The US army is racing to retrieve its sunken F-35C fighter jet that crashed in the disputed waters of the South China Sea during a “landing mishap” earlier this week.Experts say the US will face a major setback in the race between the world’s two superpowers if China finds the jet first.It was flying over the international waters, which Beijing claims as its own territory, when it crashed while attempting to land on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.The US navy said in a statement on Tuesday that it occurred during “routine operations”, injuring seven sailors, including the pilot, who...
MILITARY
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
rigzone.com

A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices

Diesel market prices are soaring all over the world. Diesel market prices are soaring all over the world amid low stockpiles and supply pressures. The cost of diesel relative to crude oil is at its highest in more than two years in Singapore and the U.S., while in northwest Europe, it’s at the most in 21 months. Supplies from oil refineries are being hampered by outages and market conditions and with relatively low stockpiles around the world, there’s only a limited cushion to absorb market shocks.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Hydrogen blend could see energy bills surge 16%, report warns

Household energy bills could rise considerably if the Government and industry pushes ahead to replace some of the UK’s gas supply with hydrogen, a new report has claimed.The Government is considering plans that would blend 20% hydrogen into the gas grid, which is possible without major changes to boilers and other infrastructure.But analysis from research outfit Fraunhofer IEE found if these plans go ahead it could push up energy bills by 16% for homes, and even more in factories.The final decision on whether to blend more hydrogen into the network will be taken next year, but the energy networks themselves...
Outsider.com

Australia Promises $700M To Save the Great Barrier Reef

The Australian government has pledged another $1 billion AUD ($700 million USD) to help save the Great Barrier Reef. The money will be spent over the course of nine years and will be used to improve the health of the Reef. This billion-dollar pledge comes after the Australian government stopped a UNESCO decision on downgrading the natural wonder’s World Heritage status.
AUSTRALIA
The Associated Press

COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — When the coronavirus began spreading around the world, the remote Pacific archipelago of Kiribati closed its borders, ensuring the disease didn’t reach its shores for nearly two full years. Kiribati finally began reopening this month, allowing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...
WORLD
The Independent

Government announces £100 million towards new nuclear power plant

Plans to build a new nuclear power station have received a boost after the Government announced £100 million of funding to support its continued development.Ministers said the move aimed to attract further financing from private investors for the Sizewell C project in Suffolk Unions welcomed the development as a step forward, but Unite urged the Government to “take the handbrake off” and speed up the process.Greenpeace said spending taxpayers’ money was an admission that nuclear was not commercially viable.Sizewell C will benefit from being a near replica of Hinkley Point C in Somerset, which is more than five years into...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse. Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime "run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks," including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments. Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business. "These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma's military regime," the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China shrugs off IMF warnings on zero-tolerance Covid approach

Beijing shrugged off IMF warnings about the economic impact of its aggressive anti-Covid policy, saying on Wednesday that China has achieved "significant results" and is a key driver of global growth. It might be time for Beijing to "recalibrate" its stance in order to ease pressure on global supply chains and economic growth, the fund's newly-installed first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath told AFP. But Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the country's "status as an important engine of global economic growth has not changed," adding that Beijing has achieved "significant results" in its economic rebound and boosting global economic recovery.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

The death of caremongering: Canadians are tired and most believe getting COVID-19 is inevitable

As a record-breaking snowstorm blanketed most of southern Ontario mid-January, while Omnicron cases were still surging, it was heartwarming to see stories of passengers pushing TTC buses out of the snow, people helping the elderly and Ontario Premier Doug Ford digging out stranded drivers — which he was immediately criticized for. Many saw these acts as the epitome of Canadian kindness, reminiscent of the caremongering movement that started as a Facebook group in Toronto in March 2020. Caremongering was a community-led social movement to help seniors and those at risk during the pandemic. The caremongering movement quickly spread across Canada and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

£11.7m funding for projects to restore bogs, rivers and rare mussels

Projects to restore lowland bogs, river, estuary and coastal habitat and rare freshwater pearl mussels are receiving a share of more than £11 million EU funding.The three schemes over the next five years in protected areas in the North East and Scottish Borders Cumbria and South Yorkshire are aimed at tackling the nature and climate crises, government conservation agency Natural England said.A project in north-east England and the Scottish borders will receive £5.8 million to improve the condition of more than 49,000 hectares (120,000 acres) of habitat and water quality in the River Tweed catchment and estuary and the...
PETS

