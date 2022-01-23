NY Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and. * WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel. from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port...
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT. .THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Light and variable. winds. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the...
Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh. ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM. .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North. winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 9 below to. 15 below zero, except 1 below...
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS. * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA. including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands and East Santa. Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including.
