NY Marine Warning and Forecast

Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh. ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM. .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North. winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 9 below to. 15 below zero, except 1 below...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO