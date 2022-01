PERDIDO, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say officers in southwest Alabama shot and killed a person who was walking along a rural road after he pulled a gun and opened fire. A statement from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says two deputies who were on patrol about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when they saw a person walking on a county road. The statement says the person was “suspicious,” but it didn’t indicate why.

