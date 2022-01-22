ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland women sink Santa Clara in OT, Pilot men, PSU teams, lose

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 7 days ago

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgnhe_0dtNNi4L00

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

Portland women 76, Santa Clara 71 —Â At the Chiles Center, Alex Fowler scored 10 of her 32 points in overtime to lift the Pilots past the Broncos.

Fowler also had 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots for Portland (12-4, 2-2 WCC). Haylee Andrews had 10 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds and Lucy Cochrane 11 points.

Lindsey VanAllen scored 32 for Santa Clara, hitting a 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left to force overtime.

Fowler put Portland up for good with a layup off a Cochrane assist with 2:29 left in OT and hit a 3-pointer with 1:33 left for a four-point lead.

In the final minute of overtime, Maisie Burnham hit a jumper for the Pilots, Andrews had an assist, a rebound and free throw, and Cochrane had a blocked shot.

BYU men 78, Portland 65 —Â Playing their fourth straight road game to open WCC play, the Pilots (10-9, 1-3 WCC) led early but couldn't quite keep pace with the Cougars.

A 10-0 run after Portland pulled within seven sealed the win for BYU (17-4, 5-1).

Tyler Robertson had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Pilots and Chris Austin scored 11. But free-throw shooting, usually a Portland strength, hurt the Pilots (9 of 18).

Portland is finally hoping to play a conference game at home on Thursday, when Pacific is scheduled to visit the Chiles Center.

Montana State men 73, Portland State 60 — The Bobcats used a 16-2 run to open the second half to pull away from a three-point game at halftime at the Viking Pavilion.

James Jean-Marie hiad 12 points and seven rebounds and Ezekiel Alley scored 12 points off the bench for Portland State (4-11, 2-5 Big Sky). The Vikings are back at home Monday against Idaho.

Montana State (14-5, 6-2) won its fifth in a row.

Montana State women 71, Portland State 56 — At Bozeman, Montana, Jada Lewis scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 5 of 7 3-pointers, but the Vikings dropped to 5-9, 0-6 in the Big Sky.

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

Oregon women 68, Washington 61 — An 8-0 run late in the fourth quarter, fueled by three consecutive steals, allowed the visiting Ducks (11-5, 3-1 Pac-12) to escape with a win over the Huskies (5-6, 0-3) at Seattle.

Nyara Sabally had 20 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Oregon and Endyia Rogers had 23 points in the Ducks ninth consecutive win over the Huskies.

Chanaya Pinto played a key defensive role down the stretch and converted her only two shots of the game off Sabally feeds in the fourth quarter.

The difference was Oregon's 16 points from 17 Washington turnovers (12 Ducks' steals).

Oregon's game at Washington State has been postponed because of COVID protocols in the Cougars' program.

Surgery for Mabiala, Zuparic — The Portland Timbers will be without their two starting central defenders for at least six weeks after both Larrys Mabiala and Dario Zuparic underwent surgery for sports hernia injuries.

According to a club statement, Zuparic played through his hernia during the MLS Cup playoffs and Mabiala's hernia was diagnosed this week.

The Timbers are training in Tucson, Arizona through Feb. 3. They have preseason matches scheduled for Jan. 26 against Seattle and Feb. 3 against Sporting Kansas City.

The regular-season opener is Feb. 26 at home against New England.

Timbers on international duty — Portland Timbers midfielders Yimmi Chara and Cristhian Paredes and defenders Pablo Bonilla and Bill Tuiloma have been called into their respective national teams.

Bonilla is joining Venezuela for World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia on Jan. 28 and against Uruguay (Feb. 1).

Chara joins Columbia for matches Jan. 28 against Peru and Feb. 1 against Argentina.

Paredes will be with Paraguay for matches Jan. 27 against Uruguay and Feb. 1 against Brazil.

Tuiloma's New Zealand team will play Jordan on Jan. 28 and Uzbekistan on Feb. 1.

Timbers Attinella retires — Goalkeeper Jeff Attinella, who spent five of his nine MLS seasons with the Timbers, announced his retirement after a nine-year career in MLS.

The Clearwater, Florida native appeared in 50 matches for Portland between 2017 and 2021 (48 starts), posting 11 shutouts and saving 68l% of the shots he faced. His best season was 2018, when he had 85 saves and seven shutouts and was the starting goalkeeper during Portland's run to the MLS Cup final.

Blues blank Kraken — Three third-period goals finished off a 5-0 win for St. Louis at Seattle as the Kraken's modest two-game win string ended.

The Blues scored a short-handed goal and a power-play goal in the first period, then sealed the deal early in the third with a goal from Pavel Buchnevich 24 seconds into the period.

THURSDAY, JAN. 20

Washington men 82, Oregon State 72 — The Huskies scored 46 second-half points and pulled away down the stretch at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers (3-14) fell to 1-6 in Pac-12 play.

Terrell Brown Jr. scored 27 points for the Huskies.

Dashawn Davis led Oregon State with 17 points and Roman Silva 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Beavers were within five with just under two minutes left, but a 9-2 Huskies run clinched the win for the visiting Huskies.

Montana men 66, Portland State 64 — In the first of four in a row at Viking Pavilion, the top two defensive teams in the Big Sky Conference played a tight game with the Grizzlies getting key stops late to earn the win. Damion Squire, in his home debut, led PSU with 17 points and James Jean-Marie had 16 points and nine rebounds.

Portland State (4-10, 2-4 Big Sky) outscored Montana 50-22 in the paint but the Grizzlies outscored the Vikings 24-3 from 3-point distance as PSU finished 1 of 12 from behind the arc.

Beaverton native Cameron Parker, who played three years at Jesuit High, had 13 points and four assists for Montana.

Gonzaga women 68, Portland 59 — At Spokane, the Bulldogs beat the Pilots for the second time in two weeks, using a late 9-0 burst to seal the win. Portland was within two on a Haylee Andrews 3-pointer with 4:16 left, but that was the Pilots' last field goal as UP went four minutes without scoring.

Alex Fowler had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Pilots (11-4, 1-2 WCC). Lucy Cochrane had 13 points and five boards and Andrews 10 points and six assists.

Montana women 93, Portland State 57 — At Missoula, Montana, the Grizzlies pulled away beginning late in the first half. Montana outrebounded Portland State 46-26 and scored 21 second-chance points and 20 points off 13 PSU turnovers. Alaya Fitzgerald scored 13 points for the Vikings.

Thorns sign Hubly — Defender Kelli Hubly will be back with the Portland Thorns for a sixth season after signing a two-year contract extension with the National Women's Soccer League club.

Kraken beat Sharks — At Seattle, Carson Soucy scored two goals in the second period and Calle Jarnkrok scored his 100th NHL goal in the third period as Seattle won its second in a row. The Kraken survived six Sharks power plays.

MONDAY, JAN. 17

Oregon State women 69, Colorado 66 — Talia von Oelhoffen hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime as the Beavers (8-4, 1-1) earned their first Pac-12 win of the season on Monday at Gill Coliseum.

OSU's Ellie Mack hit a short shot with 7.7 seconds left in the the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime.

Colorado (13-2, 2-2) did not make a field goal in overtime.

The game was close throughout and featured 19 lead changes and 10 ties.

Von Oelhoffen scored 17 points, blocked three shots and made two steals. Mack had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Beavers. Jelena Mitrovic was key on defense with three of OSU's 10 blocked shots and also six boards off the bench.

Eastern Washington women 68, Portland State 44 — At Cheney, the Eagles outscored the Vikings 44-9 combined over the first and fourth quarters. Alaya Fitzgerald scored 13 points for Portland State, Esmeralda Morales 12 and Savannah Dhaliwal 10.

Loyola Marymount men 70, Portland 58 — At Los Angeles, the Lions opened the second half on an 11-0 runn to build a 16-point lead on their way to the win. The Pilots, playing their third game in five days, were without starter Moses Wood (injury) and reserve post Matheus Silveira.

Three Pilots scored 16 points: Chris Austin, Mike Meadows and Chika Nduka.

Southern Utah men 86, Portland State 76 — The host Thunderbirds used a late 13-0 run to shake free from the Vikings. PSU (4-9, 2-3 Big Sky) was within 70-69 with 5:30 to go before the late burst from Southern Utah.

Ezekiel Alley and Khalid Thomas scored 16 apiece for the Vikings and Michael Carter III had 15 points.

Christine Sinclair honored — Portland Thorns captain Christine Sinclair was recognized Monday for being soccer's all-time goals scorer in international competition, receiving a The Best FIFA Special Award.

Sinclair's 188 goals for Canada are more than any woman or man has scored for their national team.

Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas of FC Barcelona won the FIFA women's outstanding player of the year and Polish striker Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich won the men's outstanding player award for 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo received The Best FIFA Special Award for his 115 international goals for Portugal.

Ducks Richardson honored — Oregon guard Will Richardson was named the Pac-12 men's basketball player of the week after scoring a combined 44 points in the Ducks wins at UCLA and at USC.

Kraken beat Blackhawks — Seattle's nine-game losing streak ended with a 3-2 win over Chicago in a shootout. Ryan Donato scored a tying goal early in the third period and Donato and Joonas Donskoi covered shootout goals as the Kraken won for the first time since Dec. 14 and their first home game since Dec. 3.

