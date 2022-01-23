ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Francis Ngannou airs his grievances with UFC: 'I don't feel like I've been treated good'

By Danny Segura, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
ANAHEIM, Calif. – Francis Ngannou doesn’t feel like he’s getting a fair shake from the UFC.

The UFC heavyweight champion is hoping for some change in his fighting career, but not inside the octagon where he’s thriving, but outside. Ngannou (17-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) retained his UFC belt on Saturday night, defeating former teammate Ciryl Gane in a unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 270 in Anaheim, Calif.

Although the result was one that Ngannou wanted, the 35-year-old is not entirely content with his career.

“It’s not simply money,” Ngannou told reporters at the UFC 270 post-fight press conference regarding his contract issues with the UFC. “Obviously, money is a part of it, but it’s also the terms of the contract that I don’t agree with.

“I don’t feel like it’s fair. I don’t feel like I’m a free man. I don’t feel like I’ve been treated good. It’s unfortunate that I have to be in this position, that I have to say that. I feel like everyone should have the right to claim for what’s best for them. At the end of the day, we put a lot of work for this job and we take a lot on our body to make it happen, so we can have a fair and square deal.”

Ngannou fought out his contract, completing his final fight with the win over Gane. Since he remained champion, the championship clause on the contract extended for another three fights.

According to Ngannou and his team, the contract is three fights or one year. “The Predator” said he’s got no problem waiting on the sidelines for his contract to expire if his grievances with the company are not addressed.

“In the past three years I have fought three times, so what does that mean? Once a year,” Ngannou said. “It wouldn’t be something strange. I’m not frustrated about anything, I’m at peace with my decision.”

