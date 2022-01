Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. – Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter on the stage with the trophy for the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. They get hyped up and mention The Shaman, Riddle. They go on and the crowd gets behind them as they head to the ring. Vic Joseph welcomes us to NXT and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

