Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.02 Million

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.95 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO