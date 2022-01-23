Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.02 Million
Brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to post sales of $24.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.05 million and the highest is $24.50 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $12.45 million...etfdailynews.com
Comments / 0