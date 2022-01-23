ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $112.00

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other research firms have also weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Smithfield Trust Co Has $183,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.84 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on February 23rd

MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Lowered to $68.00 at KeyCorp

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.33.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
etfdailynews.com

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.15. 1,884,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,456,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Bluestein R H & Co. Has $984,000 Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) PT Raised to CHF 403

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLHWF. UBS Group upped their price target on BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BELIMO from CHF 4 to CHF 5 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.75.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Euronav NV Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Euronav in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Energy#Energy Company#Blackrock Inc#Duk#Bmo Capital Markets#Keycorp#Barclays#Thomson Reuters
etfdailynews.com

Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $8.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.05.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

IQE (LON:IQE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on the stock. Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IQE....
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “. A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Snap worth $142,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,643,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $215,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 218.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

SVB Leerink Weighs in on Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.20) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.85). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EQX. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.50.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy