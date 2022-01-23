Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $112.00

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.33.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO