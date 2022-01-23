The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AGI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.58.

METAL MINING ・ 13 HOURS AGO