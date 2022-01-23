ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $185.00

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating...

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 425 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price target on Rogers in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 391.25.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Euronav NV Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Euronav in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Prudential Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.95 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.10 EPS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M T Bank#Mtb#Deutsche Bank Ag#Jefferies Financial Group#Citigroup#Royal Bank Of Canada#Ubs Group#Marketbeat#Nyse Mtb#Peg#The Thomson Reuters
etfdailynews.com

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.
TRAFFIC
etfdailynews.com

IQE (LON:IQE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on the stock. Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IQE....
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 775 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.46) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.51) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.57) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 680 ($9.17) to GBX 800 ($10.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $8.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.05.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
etfdailynews.com

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CSP has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.56) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.02) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 340 ($4.59) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 500.44 ($6.75).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EQX. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.50.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 218.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Snap worth $142,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,812 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Credit Suisse Group Lowers Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to CHF 107

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.71.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “CHF 111” Price Target for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 98 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 79 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, October 29th.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy