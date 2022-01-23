ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

By ETF Daily News Team
 5 days ago

THNCF opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform...

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

AGI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.58.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,230,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 422,784 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $261,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CSP has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.56) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.02) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 340 ($4.59) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 500.44 ($6.75).
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.
VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IQE (LON:IQE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on the stock. Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IQE....
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “. A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on...
Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Snap worth $142,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 218.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Barclays Lowers KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target to €66.40

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.
Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target Cut to CHF 58

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) PT Raised to CHF 403

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLHWF. UBS Group upped their price target on BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BELIMO from CHF 4 to CHF 5 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.75.
