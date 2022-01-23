Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.46) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.51) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.57) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 680 ($9.17) to GBX 800 ($10.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO