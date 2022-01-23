Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900

CSP has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.56) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.02) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 340 ($4.59) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 500.44 ($6.75).

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO