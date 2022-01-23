ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900

By ETF Daily News Team
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded...

IQE (LON:IQE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on the stock. Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IQE....
Euronav NV Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Euronav in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CSP has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.56) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.02) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 340 ($4.59) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 500.44 ($6.75).
Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.15. 1,884,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,456,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “. A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on...
Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $8.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.05.
FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 425 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price target on Rogers in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 391.25.
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Prudential Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.95 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.10 EPS.
SVB Leerink Weighs in on Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.20) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.85). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 775 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.46) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.51) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.57) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 680 ($9.17) to GBX 800 ($10.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).
VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,643,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $215,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on February 23rd

MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 218.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Smithfield Trust Co Sells 1,812 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Snap worth $142,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “CHF 111” Price Target for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 98 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 79 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, October 29th.
Morgan Stanley Lowers Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $70.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.
