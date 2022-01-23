ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) PT Raised to €9.80 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

By ETF Daily News Team
 5 days ago

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a...

Euronav NV Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Euronav in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.
Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CSP has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.56) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.02) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 340 ($4.59) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 500.44 ($6.75).
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.
Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $8.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.05.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “. A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on...
IQE (LON:IQE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on the stock. Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IQE....
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.
FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 425 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price target on Rogers in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 391.25.
SVB Leerink Weighs in on Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.20) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.85). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on February 23rd

MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. MarketAxess has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.
1,307 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Acquired by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Morgan Stanley Lowers Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $70.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.
Barclays Lowers KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target to €66.40

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.
Analysts Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report $234.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.00 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $182.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “CHF 111” Price Target for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 98 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 79 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, October 29th.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $615.00

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.13.
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Western New England Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
