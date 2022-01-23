Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) PT Raised to €9.80 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO