Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) PT Lowered to €65.00

By ETF Daily News Team
etfdailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeparately, Citigroup cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell...





Reviewing Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings. Analyst Recommendations. This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations...
STOCKS


Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 425 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price target on Rogers in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 target price on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 391.25.
MARKETS


Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EQX. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.50.
MARKETS


Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.
TRAFFIC


Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

AGI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.58.
METAL MINING


easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 775 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.46) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.51) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.21) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.57) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 680 ($9.17) to GBX 800 ($10.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).
MARKETS


Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Snap worth $142,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
STOCKS


BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) PT Raised to CHF 403

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLHWF. UBS Group upped their price target on BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BELIMO from CHF 4 to CHF 5 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.75.
STOCKS


Barclays Lowers KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target to €66.40

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBC Group from €70.00 ($79.55) to €74.00 ($84.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.
STOCKS


ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $615.00

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.13.
STOCKS


Morgan Stanley Lowers Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $70.00

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.
STOCKS


Citigroup Begins Coverage on CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.00.
MARKETS


Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
MARKETS


Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “
MEDICAL & BIOTECH


M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $185.00

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.14.
MARKETS


Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) PT Lowered to GBX 2,900

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,268 ($44.59) to GBX 2,897 ($39.53) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($41.41) price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,343.67.
STOCKS


NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Lowered to $68.00 at KeyCorp

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.33.
STOCKS


Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) PT Lowered to CHF 650

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GBERY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $650.00.
STOCKS


Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CSP has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.56) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.02) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 340 ($4.59) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 500.44 ($6.75).
STOCKS


Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “
MARKETS

