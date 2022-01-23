Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) PT Lowered to €65.00

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.13.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO