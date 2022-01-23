SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 52 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.
