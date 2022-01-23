Exxon Mobil: Set To Crush Expectations

BP (BP) is a British oil & gas major which has trailed the stock market recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic. Still down -17% from its January 2020 levels when measured on a price return basis, BP is currently undervalued in a rising interest rate inflationary environment where oil prices are making new highs and the company's earnings per share are set to exceed their pre-pandemic levels. On an EPS metric BP is set to make in 2022 significantly more than it did in 2018 or 2019 when its share price averaged around $40. Specifically, analysts covering BP see an EPS of above $4/share for 2022 versus $3.82/share in 2018 and $2.95/share in 2019. With interest rates rising companies are increasingly going to be valued on fundamentals and earnings, rather than the belief in a transformational growth story down the line. The switch from Growth to Value is here and not all value companies are created equal. BP represents a rare case where the fundamental picture has not been fully priced in due to the faulty message from management and the stock is due to catch-up. Even at an extremely conservative 9x P/E ratio the stock is set to trade above $38/share by year end based on earnings, which would net a savvy investor an annual return in excess of 30%. We believe a targeted Value strategy where an investor can quantify historic underpricing is the best way to take advantage of the historic rotation from Growth to Value. We assign BP a Buy rating and are targeting a price of $38/share by year end.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO