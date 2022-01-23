ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exxon Mobil: Set To Crush Expectations

Exxon Mobil has a good chance of delivering much better than expected earnings on February 1. Exxon Mobil (XOM) is going to submit its earnings card for the fourth-quarter shortly and the petroleum company is most likely going to sail past estimates due to pricing strength in end-markets and improving free...

