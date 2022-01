After years of losses and declining revenues, new management was brought in a year ago. As some of my readers know, I specialize in turnarounds. Good ones can be hard to find, and in a normal year I only find two to four. Stock prices can really jump when sentiment goes from negative to neutral or neutral to positive. When sentiment goes from negative to positive it can be explosive. I believe that is what is happening with Assertio (ASRT). Assertio was a stock left for dead after a disastrous acquisition of opioid NUCYNTA in 2015. This acquisition was unwound in 2017. The company today is much smaller, and unrecognizable from just two years ago. However, it is also generating strong cash flow and appears to be growing revenues.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 7 DAYS AGO