Premier League

Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Chelsea will face Tottenham in a must-win match for the Blues in the Premier League on Sunday.

Their loss to Manchester City and subsequent draw with Brighton has meant they are now 12 points off the top of the table. If they drop anymore their title race chances will be over with City not looking likely to lose many matches for the rest of the season.

Manager Thomas Tiuchel said his players needed to “recharge” following the 1-1 result against the Seagulls. “We are mentally tired and physically tired, you can see it in our performance, it’s as easy as that,” he said. “We need to recharge the batteries, we need to reconnect.

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League line-ups, build-up, latest score and goal updates

“This is my feeling, that’s why I give the players two days off and then we will use Friday and Saturday to prepare for Sunday.”

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, 23 January at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports. Subscribers will also be able to stream the fixture on the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Chelsea could see the return of Andreas Christensen after he tested positive for Covid-19 but his selection is uncertain. It’s not looking likely for Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell or Reece James who are set to miss out through injury.

While Spurs are still without Son Heung-min, Cristian Romero and Eric Dier through injury but they have the rest of their squad available for selection.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Doherty, Tanganga, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Sessegnon, Kane

Odds

Chelsea - 4/6

Draw - 14/5

Tottenham - 15/4

Prediction

Chelsea are in desperate need of point but Tottenham’s form is improving over Antonio Conte so it could be a closer match than some are expecting. Both teams should come away with a point and if the match does end in a draw, the Blues could be kissing away their chance at the title. Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham .

The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Andreas Christensen
Eric Dier
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Ronaldo enjoys the sun as Sturridge isolates again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.FootballCristiano Ronaldo enjoyed the sun.Enjoy the view 😎 pic.twitter.com/w78enMjxPH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2022Daniel Sturridge was in isolation.3rd quarantine in 3 months 😒. Been ducking and dodging it but it got a hold of me dawg so It’s R and R time. Ill be back on the pitch again when I’m fully recovered. So annoyed right now but it is what it is. Have a blessed day my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane suffers concussion scare as Senegal reach Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane suffered a concussion scare while helping Senegal book their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde Mane was involved in a clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha early during the second half of the last-16 tie in Bafoussam.Following treatment for the mid-air collision in the 53rd minute when chasing a long ball upfield, Mane was allowed to continue while Vozinha, shown a red card for the foul, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and reported to have been taken to hospital.Mane...
FIFA
The Independent

Roy Hodgson appointed Watford manager as Claudio Ranieri’s successor

Roy Hodgson has been appointed as manager of Watford.The 74-year-old replaces Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked on Monday less than four months after arriving at Vicarage Road.Hodgson returns to Premier League management after departing Crystal Palace at the end of last season.The former Liverpool and England boss indicated at that time that he was “stepping away from football for a while”, but clarified that it was not necessarily a retirement, saying that he would “never-say-never” about taking another managerial role.He has been tempted back as Watford look to avoid relegation — the club are 19th in the Premier League, though...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.FootballHarry Maguire hit the course in Dubai Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.5-a-side team sorted🏙⚽️@HarryMaguire93 @JPickford1 @DPWorldTour @SlyncDDC pic.twitter.com/T9EajDR3Zq— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 26, 2022Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo Proud Dad ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8gw3KVyqM— Cristiano...
TENNIS
#The Premier League#Sky Sports#Seagulls#Spurs
The Independent

Tottenham keen to strike transfer deal for £50m-rated Porto winger Luis Diaz

FC Porto are demanding a fee of €60m (£50.2m) for Tottenham Hotspur target Luiz Diaz, as the London club attempt to negotiate a deal that involves significant add-ons.Antonio Conte has been demanding upgrades on his squad, and it has led to a frenetic final week of the window for Spurs already. There is a feeling a deal can be done for Diaz, but the Tottenham hierarchy are currently willing to offer a fee of around €45m with the rest of the agreement made up through add-ons. Porto are so far reluctant, as the Colombian international has a release clause of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson’s English record, from Ashton Gate to Anfield, Wembley and Watford

Watford have appointed Roy Hodgson to his eighth managerial job in English football.The 74-year-old, already the oldest manager in Premier League history during his time with Crystal Palace has now managed 17 clubs and four national teams in a coaching career spanning 47 years and eight countries.Here, the PA news agency looks at his record in his homeland.Bristol City, 1982After beginning his managerial career in Sweden with Halmstad, Hodgson’s first job in England was a brief and unsuccessful spell at Bristol City, winning only three out of 21 games in just under four months in charge. City were relegated...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Luis Diaz: Liverpool move to beat Tottenham and Manchester United to Porto winger

Liverpool are trying to beat Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of Porto winger Luis Diaz.The Reds are looking to push through a transfer which would see them pay an initial £37.5million with a maximum of £12.5m in add-ons for the 25-year-old.It is understood the Colombia international was manager Jurgen Klopp’s first choice for a summer transfer but growing interest from specifically United forced them to move early.Tottenham are also keen on the player but it is understood United interim manager Ralf Rangnick had expressed a significant interest in bringing the player to Old Trafford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial wraps up loan switch to Sevilla

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.There is no fee involved in the move but Sevilla, who are currently second in LaLiga, have agreed to cover Martial’s wages. There is no option to buy at the end of the deal, the PA news agency understands.A statement on the Manchester United website read: “Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla FC on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.“The Frenchman completed a medical in Andalusia, after the two clubs agreed terms for his temporary transfer.”ℹ️ Anthony Martial has joined Sevilla...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer
Premier League
Sky Sport
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Chelsea F.C.
Sports
The Independent

Luis Diaz: Liverpool recruitment team fly to South America to push through £37.5m transfer

Liverpool are flying a team to South America as they try to push through a late move for Porto forward Luis DiazThe Reds stole a march on Tottenham and Manchester United to agree a deal which will see them pay an initial £37.5million with a maximum of £12.5m in add-ons if the 25-year-old is hugely successful at the club.Diaz was manager Jurgen Klopp’s first choice for a summer transfer but growing interest, specifically from United, forced them to move early.As a result it is understood they will have people on the ground in Argentina when Diaz, who is set to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Taffarel details Liverpool goalkeeper philosophy and working with Alisson

Liverpool’s latest addition to the coaching staff is one who already holds a big name in the football world - former Brazil goalkeeper and World Cup winner Claudio Taffarel.The 55-year-old joined Jurgen Klopp’s backroom team in November, expanding the goalkeeping section of the coaching crew to three members at senior level.His role encompasses both working with senior and youth stoppers, and as he has now explained, it covers a very different area of the game to the pair already in place at the Kirkby training complex.Unsurprisingly, it’s Taffarel’s role as Brazilian national team goalkeeper coach - which he still holds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford increase bid for Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson amid expected Newcastle interest

Brentford have upped their offer for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, amid an expected move from Newcastle United.The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has become one of the most pursued young players in the Championship, and sparkled in Forest's push for promotion. Johnson has six goals in 28 league games, and the feeling is naturally that he is more than ready for the Premier League, and can prove a difference in a relegation battle.The situation is complicated since any sale this January would disrupt Forest's promotion ambitions, but the fact his contract runs out in 2023 means the Championship club would likely have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle ‘close’ to latest signing as January transfer deadline nears

Eddie Howe has revealed Newcastle United are “close” to making their third signing of the January transfer window but would not confirm whether or not Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is the player in question.Howe said it would be “foolish” to name names despite reports that Newcastle have agreed a fee of up to £40million for the 24-year-old Brazil international, who could undergo a medical later on Friday.“There’s nothing on individual players but we are hopeful we are getting close to completing a transfer,” Howe said. “You can guess (who it is) if you want but there’ll be no confirmation from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool set to sign Luis Diaz ahead of Spurs as Arsenal plot late deals

The January transfer window is approaching its climax and several clubs are making significant moves to bolster their squads for the second half of the season. After Tottenham had a bid rejected for Porto’s Luis Diaz, Liverpool have definitively joined the race to sign the Colombian winger and Jurgen Klopp’s side are expected to seal a deal worth around £50m including bonuses for the 25-year-old. The news comes as another major blow to Spurs, who are also set to miss out on long-term target Adama Traore, with the Wolves winger flying to Barcelona on Friday to complete a medical ahead...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

